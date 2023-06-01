While only some are adorned with rainbows, many have taken a look inside the books of the over 150,000 little free libraries throughout the world. An upcoming Hudson museum seeks to capture the movement’s importance.
In partnership with the Hudson Octagon House Museum, the Little Free Library Legacy Museum is on its way to becoming a reality. Through interactive displays, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the history and significance of this unique global phenomenon that began locally in Hudson.
Armed with spare wood and a mission of promoting literacy and community, Todd Bol built the first Little Free Library in 2009, placing it in the front yard of their Hudson home. Passersby began to notice the schoolhouse-shaped structure and peered through the window to the treasures inside.
When the Bol family hosted a garage sale, their library received much attention. An idea was sparked: build more free libraries and distribute them among the community.
“He loved the story about Johnny Apple Seed and seeding everything,” his wife Susan Bol said.
So, he did. From those seeds grew an entire network of free libraries in 120 different countries.
Over the years, the front yard sharing movement emerged. Especially as issues of food insecurity were highlighted during the pandemic, a plethora of other “libraries” began popping up in communities, including food pantries, seed libraries and even stores of sleds.
Tony Bol, Todd’s brother, identifies three aspects of little free libraries that make the difference.
First, community members get to share and recycle resources, whether it be books, food or something else entirely. Second, they get to meet neighbors and build connections within a community. Third, the libraries promote creative expression by having no guidelines for their decoration.
Todd passed away in 2018, but his mission lives on through his family and the nonprofit Little Free Library.
The Bol family created Share with Others in 2019, which continues Todd’s mission by distributing sharing libraries to many different communities. The Bol family and its foundation played an instrumental part in bringing this museum to life.
After the family originally proposed a Little Free Library exhibit, their expectations were blown away – a whole museum was approved.
Leila Albert, director of the Octagon House Museum, thinks it is time that Hudson “claims” this global phenomenon. That is what both the family and Octagon House Museum hope to do with this new exhibit.
“We have a duty – we have an obligation – to embrace that and to share it,” Albert said.
"The Little Free Library Legacy Museum will be a true tribute to the people of Hudson who supported my brother's vision through their enthusiasm, volunteerism, and business partnerships," Tony said.
Currently, they plan to create a one-room schoolhouse, similar to the original Little Free Library, next to the Octagon House Museum. However, their plans are not too rigid because they want to continue to draw on those who wish to help in the community.
To the family, the Little Free Library and front yard sharing movements have truly been grassroots efforts – from families taking the initiative to put sharing libraries in their front yards to others creating songs about Little Free Library.
Tony added that Hudson was the place that initially fostered this movement through its “sense of common kindness.”
Although there is no set date for this project’s completion, the Bol family and the Octagon House Museum have a set plan of continuing to enlist that “sense of common kindness” to create a museum that, similar to Little Free Library, is an effort by and for the community.
At the Master Gardener sale on June 3, the Octagon House Museum will be unveiling a new Little History Library. Fashioned as a miniature Octagon House, the Little History Library will feature multiple levels with apparent inspiration from Little Free Library.
One level is devoted to history books that any community member can access. The second level is an artifact library where items of importance can be left for others to discover and bring home. The final level is display-only with pieces from the Octagon House Museum collection.
At the event, the Bol family plans to have a book where community members can sign up to learn more, receive updates, and look into future volunteer opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.