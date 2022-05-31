YMCA Camp St. Croix is partnering with the Hudson Community Pickleball Association to promote pickleball within Hudson and surrounding communities. The courts will help enrich the physical, social and mental health of players, especially those 55 and older.
To help with this effort, the Hudson Community Pickleball Association raised more than $90,000 through donations and grants to build six new state-of-the-art pickleball courts at Camp St. Croix.
The courts will be used for pickleball games, leagues, tournaments, skills and drills clinics and lessons at the beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. In addition, Camp St. Croix plans to incorporate pickleball into the activities available to children participating in their day and overnight camp programs.
“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and is played by people of all ages so we are excited to be able to offer these new courts,” said Katie Haas, executive director at YMCA Camp St. Croix. “After more than four years of hard work, the greater Hudson community finally has dedicated pickleball courts available to HCPA members and YMCA members.”
Grand opening
Where:
The south entrance of the YMCA Camp St. Croix
When:
3 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.
Activities:
3:15 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Hudson Chamber of Commerce
3:45 p.m.: Demonstration pickleball games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.