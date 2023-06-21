STRIVE has been facilitated for more than 20 years by the Rotary Club of New Richmond primarily under the guidance of Mike Montello.
At the annual Senior Awards Ceremony held at the high school on May 26, more than $6,000 in scholarships was divided up amongst 15 deserving seniors to aid them in their post graduate education.
Seniors Taking Responsibility Improving Virtually Everything (STRIVE) is a partnership between New Richmond High School and the Rotary Club of New Richmond providing scholarships to students that demonstrate growth and renewed commitment to academic achievement in their senior year.
To qualify, when the program was initially started in 1992, seniors had to improve their grade point average for their senior year by a minimum of .5% when compared to their cumulative GPA for their previous three years from their freshman to their junior year in high school.
That meant that only seniors with a GPA of 3.5 or lower could take advantage of the program. A few years before COVID-19, the school district enacted a new provision adding an essay component to expand eligibility to all seniors. Any senior regardless of their GPA could enter an essay. The winner of the essay competition would win a $500 scholarship.
In addition to improving your GPA and/or writing an essay, to be eligible for a scholarship a student could not have received an “F” for any class, could not have any serious disciplinary issues in school (like a suspension) and they must have dedicated a minimum of four hours to a documented “empowerment activity.” Examples of such activities include job shadowing someone, community service, working with seniors, going on a college visit, etc., and the activity must be verified.
The other componentof the STRIVE program invited a different speaker to come in each month and address the senior class during homeroom.
Initially those presentations tended to focus on sharing more educational, practical knowledge like financial literacy as opposed to more inspirational and aspirational stories.
“It occurred to me that there was more value in bringing in speakers who had a story to tell. The focus became communicating to these high school seniors that there are people from this community who have had some tremendous challenges in their life, whether it was when they were young or as adults, and how they overcame those challenges,” Montello said.
Those presentations began to take the form of an interview conducted by Montello with each month’s speaker during which they shared from their life experience, provided perspectives and shared advice with the seniors as they embarked on their transition into adulthood.
The message became one about resilience, the strength required to overcome challenges and self-determination.
The stories addressed difficult topics like assault, sexual abuse, substance abuse, teen pregnancy, the consequences of poor decisions and of life circumstances seemingly beyond ones control.
Montello’s message: life is inevitably going to present you with challenges, difficult decisions, whether that be in your career, relationships, health or finances, do not be surprised, be prepared.
“There’s an old Chinese proverb, ‘Fall down seven times, get back up eight’,” Montello said. “You’re going to have things happen to you. There’s no shame that these bad things happen. They happen to all of us. We’re going to have a serious challenge at one point or another in our lives. Don’t be surprised when these things come along, understand that other people have overcome great challenges in their lives and you can too.”
Under Montello’s leadership, STRIVE told those stories of hardship and triumph, dedication and hard work, in the words of the people who overcame their challenges, survived and went on to flourish and lead meaningful lives.
The list of 2022-23 speakers included Sue Selbin, Annelise Hughes from the SART Center, New Richmond Chief of Police Craig Yehlik, Dena Beise, Tyson Lybeck, City Administrator Noah Weidenfeld and Janine Allen.
“We can teach young people, introduce them to real living examples of people who have overcome amazing difficulties and gone on to lead productive lives,” Montello said. ”Today is the first day of the rest of your life. It’s about what’s ahead not what’s behind. You can change tomorrow.”
