Board members welcomed the class of 2023 valedictorians to their meeting Monday, May 15.
Superintendent Troy Miller was the first to congratulate the scholars.
“Awesome accomplishment. We are so proud and thrilled with your accomplishments and excited as well for your future,” Miller said.
“Our future is in wonderful hands,” Principal Nichole Benson said, “These kids represent the best of the best of our district in terms of character, kindness, involvement, the spirit of giving back, and humbleness. I could not be more proud to be their principal.”
Noah Herron, Andrew “Drew” Blattner, Cal Eckardt, Onalie Dennis, Elli Coulter and Shelby Hennlich were presented with certificates of recognition and a hooded sweatshirt imprinted with their name and “valedictorian.”
Blattner is headed to the College of St. Scholastica where he plans to double major in math and Spanish and play soccer.
Coulter is headed to the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse to minor in biology on a pre-optometry track.
Dennis plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study speech and language pathology.
Eckardt’s next stop is the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study some form of engineering.
Hennlich plans to attend UW-LaCrosse to pursue a double major in math and engineering.
Herron is headed to UW-Madison to focus on environmental engineering.
Valedictorian Chloe Nielsen was unable to attend Monday night’s meeting.
Board president Bryan Schafer congratulated the students and expressed hope that they might someday return to serve in the community of New Richmond.
“On behalf of the school board, we congratulate you. We can’t wait to shake your hands when you walk across the stage here in a couple of weeks,” Schafer said, “Hopefully you had a great experience here. You’ve all set your goals and hopefully coming back here and serving your community is one of them.”
Facility planning update
Following a closed session at their May 8 work session, the board announced they had voted 5-2 to hire Wold Architects and Engineers to partner with on planning and construction related to the facility expansion and renovation. The contract for those services is still being completed.
Monday night superintendent Miller reported that efforts are underway in the community to recruit volunteers to serve on the core planning team. An application has been created and posted on the district’s website at core team planning application.
Recruitment posters have been posted around the city at a number of locations including all of the schools, Dick’s Market, Dunn Brothers’s Coffee, Kwik Trip, Moore Imprints, Sweet Beet Bakery, Champs and New Richmond Area Centre.
The information has also been sent to all parents and staff, distributed via the Chamber’s newsletter and shared directly with a number of targeted stakeholders.
“We’ve sent personal invitations out to over 60 people that we think are really critical. They are leaders in our community with unique perspectives and great ideas,” Miller said.
The application deadline is May 23. So far, 28 applications have been received.
