The Big Rivers Conference champion New Richmond Tigers boys hockey team departed amidst a snowstorm early Wednesday morning for Madison and a first round battle with the Menomonie Mustangs for the Wisconsin Division 2 State Tournament title. Photo: Tom Lindfors
From left, Tiger's head coach John Larson and players Zaylin Sweet, Ben Hahn and Cinton Langeness hoped the snow was a good omen as the team prepared to leave for the Division 2 State Hockey tournament in Madison. Photo: Tom Lindfors
The Big Rivers Conference champion New Richmond Tigers boys hockey team departed amidst a snowstorm early Wednesday morning for Madison and a first round battle with the Menomonie Mustangs for the Wisconsin Division 2 State Tournament title. Photo: Tom Lindfors
From left, Tiger's head coach John Larson and players Zaylin Sweet, Ben Hahn and Cinton Langeness hoped the snow was a good omen as the team prepared to leave for the Division 2 State Hockey tournament in Madison. Photo: Tom Lindfors
Maybe appropriately, the Big Rivers Conference champion New Richmond Tigers boys hockey team departed amid a snowstorm early Wednesday morning for Madison and a first round battle with the Menomonie Mustangs for the Wisconsin Division 2 state tournament title.
A collection of devoted fans braved the snow to line Knowles Avenue and send the team off in pursuit of its first state title.
The Tigers swept the Mustangs twice in conference play this season 6-0 and 5-2 on their way to a 22-4 record and the No.1 seed in the state tournament.
The puck drops at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, March 2, for the Tiger-Mustang contest at theCapitol Ice Centerin Middleton, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.