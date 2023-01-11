New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik was presented with the 2022 Trustee Award by the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Dec. 19, 2022.
The award recognizes hospital or health system trustees “who exhibited strong commitment to the community and exemplary leadership abilities.”
Chief Yehlik has served as a member of the executive committee of the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Board since 2019.
Westfields Hospital & Clinic president Steve Massey told council members at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9, “I’ve seen firsthand over the last ten years all of Craig’s contributions, the last three with the hospital as a board members and member of our executive committee, and then the last seven years as the Chief of Police.”
Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding had high praise for Yehlik.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a nominee as revered for their work inside and outside the hospital walls.
Civic Center damaged in crash
On the morning of Friday, December 23, the main entrance to the New Richmond Civic Center was significantly damaged when a citizen lost control of their vehicle on south Arch Street due to poor road conditions and accidentally crashed into the front entrance. The building was closed for the holiday weekend and no one was seriously injured, however the repair project will be extensive involving damage to the doors, adjacent windows, and floor tile.
The Civic Center remains open to the public, with signage directing visitors to an alternative door.
The Council granted staff special authority to award the project to the low bidder once all of the estimates are received, and submit to the claims adjuster, to enable the building to be fixed expeditiously.
Animal control contract awarded
Council members spent a good portion of Monday night’s meeting listening to Brittany Harmon, owner of Companion Animal Control LLC, make a case to reconsider the Public Safety Committee’s recommendation to contract with Dedicated Animal Control Services LLC. for the City's animal control services going forward.
City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld explained that although the City has enjoyed a successful relationship with Companion Animal Control over the past few years, the proposal from Dedicated Animal Control suggested the City and pet owners would receive cost savings from a more favorable fee schedule and benefit from their closer proximity to New Richmond being located in Star Prairie.
Harmon presented a detailed explanation of her company’s fee schedule and noted she had discussed additional ways the City could save money with the Police Department including the purchase of a chip scanner and instituting a two hour holding policy to allow owners to reclaim their pets before calling for her services.
Harmon characterized her company’s animal control philosophy as using a more passive and pet-friendly approach first to capturing animals and a concentrated effort to place unclaimed animals with pet rescue and foster options as opposed to selling or euthanizing those animals if space at human shelters was not available.
Harmon also detailed an incident involving law enforcement in which she was called to mediate a situation between Dedicated Animal Control and a veterinary service.
Darl Hall, owner of Dedicated Animal Control, disputed Harmon’s portrayal of the incident at the veterinary clinic and defended his handling of animals in general.
Council member Kari Kraft’s motion to table the decision and send it back to the Public Safety Committee to resolve the accusations was defeated.
Council members voted 3-2 in favor of the committee’s recommendation awarding the contract to Dedicated Animal Control.
G. O. Bonds to fund electric substation upgrades
Council members listened to a presentation from Ehlers Financial Advisor Sean Lenz and City Financial Director Rae Ann Ailts discussing the merits of financing $5 million dollars worth of upgrades to the city’s electrical sub-stations using General Obligation (G.O.) bonds or Electric Utility Revenue bonds.
For discussion purposes the term for either borrowing method would be 20 years.
Using G. O. bonds would require two steps, an initial issuance and then a refinance but would benefit from the City’s credit rating resulting in a lower interest rate and would not require a debt service reserve. Using G. O. bonds must take into consideration any future large scale projects which might also require funding using G. O. bonds as well as the City’s cap at 60% of its borrowing capacity.
Using Utility Revenue bonds would require the establishment of a debt service reserve equal to one year’s installment and since the utility would be the borrower it could not benefit from the city’s higher credit rating resulting in a higher interest rate and more money needing to be borrowed overall. The debt service reserve would be invested but all earnings must be applied to payment of the loan.
Council members voted to use G. O. bonds to fund the substation upgrades. To issue the bonds the City will still need to go through all the standard resolutions and notifications.
Quick Hit
Council members approved a request from the New Richmond Youth Hockey Association (NRYHA) to acquire seven acres of land in the Business & Technical Park for the intended purpose of constructing a new multi-purpose community facility.
The existing hockey facility, located behind The Centre, was built in the late 1970s and is in need of significant repairs and improvements and no longer meets the needs of the growing community.
Following the council meeting Monday night, the City said, “Utilizing this land for such a facility will undoubtedly invigorate the local economy and serve everyone from youth to seniors in the New Richmond area through health, wellness, and training-related activities.”
The Association anticipates the multi-purpose facility will feature two covered sheets of ice for hockey.
The terms of the agreement for the Business & Technical Park land acquisition are to be worked out in the coming months.
