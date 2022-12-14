Weather Alert

...Areas of Fog into Early Afternoon... Areas of fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile locally into early this afternoon. If traveling, be prepared for fluctuating visibilities, keep your headlights on, and leave additional space between your vehicle and those in front of you.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation this evening will give way to snow overnight. Snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are possible overnight tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Goodhue County. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&