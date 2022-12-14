Teresa De Young graduated from the New Richmond Area Community Foundation's Leadership Training Initiative in 2018. For her capstone project, she proposed an ambitious idea to build a universal access playground in the name of her son Will who has Down syndrome.
A universal playground is accessible to all including any person that happens to be in a wheelchair or anybody who has mobility issues as far as getting around the park.
Universal equipment is differentiated from typical slides and swings by design. It is adaptive supporting many styles of play by providing lower heights, handrails and a dedicated area for sensory play with a rubber flooring surface that is more forgiving while providing a smooth surface for wheelchair users and accessible restrooms.
De Young's challenging journey over the last four years to raise the half million dollars it is going to take to build the playground has been well documented.
New Richmond City Administrator Noah Wiedenfled told City Council members at their meeting Monday night, Dec. 12, that Will’s Playground has raised approximately $475,000 to date and is hoping to hit $500,000 by the end of this year.
“We’re at the point now where we’re looking to purchase the playground equipment using the funds that have been raised,” Wiedenfeld said.
Two companies responded to a request for proposal issued by the city earlier this fall. Following a review of the proposals, the Park Board recommended that the city work with Lee Recreation on the Will’s Playground project.
At their meeting Monday night, members of the New Richmond City Council approved a proposal by Lee Recreation worth $399,956.00 to design, deliver and install the new playground at Mary Park this summer.
“We’d love to place the purchase order yet before the end of the year using the funds that they’ve raised,” Wiedenfeld said.
De Young is expected to work with city staff and representatives from Lee to complete the design and specifications for the new playground.
Delivery of the specialized equipment is expected to take up to three months. The city is responsible for removing the old playground equipment and preparing the site.
Wiedenfeld said the city will salvage what it can of the old equipment and potentially repurpose it at another park.
The schedule calls for installation of the new equipment to begin after the Park Art Fair and be completed by July 3.
Quick hits
The New Richmond Tourism Committee reviewed grant funding (reimbursement) applications for the 3rd quarter 2022 and approved the following applications and amounts: New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce, Park Art Fair: $4,216.12; New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce, Fun Fest: $32,950.89; 45thParallel – Charlie Berens Show: $7,184.00; Halos of St. Croix Valley – 12th Annual Memorial Walk: $3,171.00; A&B Bars (dba WildBadger) – FallFest: $10,658.70; Carry Forward to 4Q22:$13,615.59.
Surgery on the New Richmond Police Department’s K-9, Storm, and mechanical problems with the department’s K-9 squad have sidelined the team since September. Parts necessary to repair the vehicle are backordered with an estimated delivery date from two months to a year. With Storm expected to return to duty in late December, the department was able to locate a used K-9 vehicle in Glendale, Wisconsin. The City Council approved purchasing the used vehicle for $14,200 contingent on a mechanical inspection. The cost for the used vehicle will be split between the K-9 Fund and carry forward hail damage insurance funds. Once the department’s vehicle is repaired, the used vehicle will be sold with the proceeds being returned to the respective funds.
