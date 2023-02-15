The New Richmond High School music program stands out among local high school programs. On Super Bowl Sunday, they teamed up with the New Richmond Community Chorus to deliver a championship caliber performance.
The Community Chorus, an opportunity for adults to participate in rehearsals and a performance made possible through the school district’s Community Education Program, had not performed since 2020.
They seemed determined to make up for the lost time.
Under the direction of music teacher Daniel Melaas-Swanson, the chorus put together an inspiring performance partnering with the New Richmond High School Concert Choir and Chorale featuring a show-stopping performance byschool Director of Choirs Jodi Mealey.
Mealy began the afternoon conducting the high school concert choir in the performance of three songs demonstrating the versatility and skill of her charges, “Famine Song,” “City of Heaven’ and ‘An Afro-Celtic Diddle.”
Then it was Melass-Swanson’s turn as he guided the 38-member Community Chorus in “Winter Wind,” “The Pasture” and “Afternoon on a Hill.”
Keep in mind, these were challenging pieces of music.
High school concert choir
Jodi Mealey conducted the New Richmond High School Concert Choir's rendition of "Famine Song" during Sunday's Community Chorus concert to benefit Five Loaves Food Shelf. P
When Mealey took the stage for her solo portion of the concert, the audience anticipated something memorable, and Mealey did not disappoint.
Since her graduation from Viterbo University with a degree in vocal performance and ensuing career as a singer and dancer in performances ranging from opera to entertainment on the high seas to Kids from Wisconsin, hers has been a love affair with music.
To the cheers of students, past, present and potentially future, Mealey set the bar at a professional level with her operatic performance of Mozart’s “Ach, ich fuhl’s.”
Her playful duet of “The Song that Goes Like This” with Bryan Buser coaxed a laugh or two from audience members while teasing just a glimpse of how well-rounded a performer Mealey is.
Mealey’s final solo performance of the character Olivia, the mechanical doll, in “Les oiseaux dans la charmille” from the opera “Les Contes D’Hoffmann” demonstrated her full operatic range much to the delight of the audience which responded with a standing ovation.
Melass-Swanson returned with the Community Chorus to perform “Omnia Sol”followed by “The Innocence” featuring Mealey and accompanied by Stephen Dahle (violin), Oliver Hanson (viola), Hyrum Barker (cello), Emily Zeller (bass), Dakkota Mark (clarinet) and Grace Gustafson (percussion).
The Community Chorus was joined by the high school Concert Choir and Chorale on stage for the finale performing “Sing Gently” and “I Sing Because I’m Happy” wrapping up a wonderful afternoon of music.
It was a performance dedicated to a greater purpose, wrapping up a week of events focused on raising awareness about food insecurity in the community and raising donations of food and funds for Five Loaves Food Shelf.
The concert was made possible, in part, through the support of the New Richmond Fine Arts Council.
Welcome back New Richmond Community Chorus!
