Hundreds of community members placed their hands over hearts, recited the Pledge of Allegiance and joined veterans from New Richmond’s American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County in commemorating Memorial Day at numerous cemeteries around the area on Monday, May 29.
Members from both posts joined forces to provide rifle squads and honor guards. Their respective auxiliary members placed the traditional wreaths in memory of those veterans who have passed, read In Flanders Fields and led community members in singing The Battle Hymn of the Republic and America the Beautiful.
American Legion Post 80 veteran Loren Barnes reminded us why we gather on Memorial Day.
“We the members of the American Legion and VFW are here assembled to pay tribute and respect to our fallen comrades. When the call of our country was heard, they answered. Self was forgotten for the cause of the common good. As brave men and women they marched the way with an abiding faith in their god, their country and their flag,” Barnes said.
Ahead of the 21-gun salute, Barnes read the name of 26 veterans and 3 auxiliary members who passed in 2022.
A wreath was placed in the Willow River to remember those soldiers and sailors who have died at sea.
The 24 notes of Taps signaled the end of another Memorial Day reminding us once again that our freedom is not free.
