The city of New Richmond apparently has a growing number of “lead feet” which lead to council members adopting a traffic calming policy at their meeting Monday Oct. 10.
Currently speeding complaints are reviewed individually as they arise by the Public Works Committee. A steady increase in the number of complaints prompted the committee to recommend the creation of a standard procedure to investigate and address complaints.
The new policy avoids the committee having to address each complaint separately and if judged necessary would enable calming measures to be instituted “using sound engineering principles along with buy-in from a majority of residents in the affected area.”
The new policy establishes minimum criteria for an area to be considered for calming measures:
The street must be under the city’s jurisdiction (not a county, township or state road).
Half of the land through which the street travels must be residential.
The average speed of vehicles on the street must exceed the posted speed limit (or 25 mph if no limit is posted).
The 85th percentile speed exceeds the posted limit by more than 5 mph (or 25 mph if no limit is posted).
Three or more crashes have occured within any one-year period.
Only unobtrusive traffic calming measures will be considered for any roadway classified as an arterial or collector.
Unobtrusive traffic calming will not alter the geometry of the roadway (may include additional signage, pavement markings, feedback signs).
Procedure
Should all of the criteria be met, the director of public works will engage the community for a volunteer to “champion” the effort. It will be the champion’s responsibility to circulate a petition within the affected community to collect signatures from a minimum of 60% of households in the community indicating they support adding traffic calming measures.
If a volunteer cannot be identified, the city will circulate the petition by mail accompanied by a letter explaining the process. The community will have four weeks to assemble the requisite number of signatures.
If 60% of the affected households confirm the need for calming measures, the director will work with city staff to recommend appropriate traffic calming solutions to the Public Works Committee, conduct a public hearing depending on the nature of the solution and size of the affected area and communicate the solution to residents in the affected area to solicit feedback.
If the 60% threshold is not met, city staff will implement an educational phase which may include providing the champion with educational materials, temporary installation of speed radar signs, temporarily increasing the presence of law enforcement in the area, additional signage and more frequent speed date surveying.
Implementation
The complexity of the traffic calming solution will determine the amount of funding needed. A small scale project might fit into the current year’s operating budget. A more complex solution (i.e. reconstruction of a portion of a roadway) may require adding the project to the following year’s Capital Improvement Plan and approval by the City Council.
Once a project has been approved and funded, the director of public works will coordinate the installation or construction of the calming solution
Removal of a traffic calming solution will require following the same process.
The City Council reserves the right to remove any traffic calming device at any time.
Savings for firefighters
The City Council approved the establishment of a savings plan for paid-for-call firefighters replacing two state-administered programs.
Following the resignation of former Fire Chief Jim VanderWyst, management and oversight of the department’s participation in the savings programs were transferred to the city.
“Upon further view of the plan documents with the plan administrators, we were made aware that the firefighters are not eligible to participate in either program. We made the decision to close the plans rather than risk forfeiture of the funds. The City Council voted in January to end participation in the two plans, and current and former firefighters were paid out the funds in April according to their respective program and firefighters could choose what to do with the funds,” City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld said.
Under the new plan, the city contribution to the plan will increase depending on their number of years of service from $120 in the first year to $480 per firefighter after four years of service. Firefighters can elect to contribute additional earnings into the account.
“The funds belong to the employee, so when they leave the department, the account stays with them for their use at the time of retirement,” Wiedenfeld said.
An informational meeting is planned with firefighters to discuss the plan in more detail with a representative from North Shore Bank in November.
Quick hits
Council members authorized staff to proceed with a not-to-exceed amount of $203,575 to contract with EPS E&D for designing and providing the Electric Utility Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) platform. This infrastructure and software will allow for remote, real-time alarm and indication of substation equipment allowing for increased crew safety and efficiency as well as data-driven resource planning. The SCADA platform was included as part of the 2021 plan to correct deficiencies and upgrade equipment at all three electrical substations by 2024.
New Richmond Regional Airport played a significant role in response to the three-day nursing strike during the week of Sept. 12, in the Twin Cities when two fixed wing air ambulance aircraft utilized the airport to fly patients from local area hospitals to hospitals in Milwaukee. The Twin Cities hospitals were not accepting transfer patients due to the strike induced staffing issues.
Early in-person voting opens at the Civic Center with the following schedule:
Tuesday, Oct. 25: 7 a.m.-4:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: 7 a.m.-4:40 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27: 7 a.m.-4:40 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28: 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m.-4:40 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: 7 a.m.-4:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2: 7 a.m.-4:40 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-4:40 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Voters must provide a valid photo ID when requesting a ballot. Voting must take place at the Civic Center.
