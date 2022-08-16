The New Richmond City Council unanimously approved seven resolutions enabling the city to borrow $1.6 million.
The new debt will pay for portions of projects and purchases identified in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.
Ehlers representative Sean Lenz walked council members through the long- and short-term implications of the financing proposal at their meeting Monday night, 2022 capital projects that require financing of $3.3 million.
Other funding sources including ARPA funds, grants, impact fees and user fees account for $1.6 million of the toal.
$1.2 million in general obligation bonds will be used to pay for portions of projects characterized as longer-lived assets.
Those bonds will be amortized over a term of 15 years and include: $685,944 for street and stormwater utility costs for reconstruction of South Oak, North Fourth and Fairway extension; $213,211 for repaving parking lots at the civic center, fire hall and wastewater treatment plant; $910.305 for the County A trail project.
$483,000 in a general obligation promissory note will be used to pay for five shorter-lived assets including a vehicle and assorted machinery.
This note will be amortized over terms of three and five years and include: purchase of a police vehicle $80,024; skid steer $64,368; wide area mower $57,279; street loader $185,679; ¾ ton truck $90,333.
Compost Site
Following the departure of Sylvester Custom Grinding, the city will staff and assume operation of the compost site.
The council approved a plan that will re-open the site after Labor Day with hours on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. These hours may be subject to revision.
The city will advertise for the position beginning Aug. 16.
Weather permitting, the site will operate until Nov. 12.
The site is open to city residents only, at no charge, but will require residents to provide a photo ID and a utility bill. Window stickers will no longer be accepted.
New signage displaying the days and hours of operation and ID requirements will be posted.
New Aldermanic voting cycles
Council members approved a resolution changing the term for an alderperson from two years to three years. The mayor’s term will remain a two-year term.
Lengthening and staggering the terms will add consistency to the council and add depth of knowledge to boards and commissions on which alderpersons serve.
The new terms will commence with the April 2023 election and move forward in the same order for three-year aldermanic cycles: 2023 spring election – Districts 1,2; 2024 spring election – District 3,6; spring election – 2025 Districts 4,5.
Quick Hits
Council members approved a bid from Flow-Rite to conduct a remote televised inspection of the city’s approximately 40,000 feet of sanitary sewer and approximately 100 manholes for a total of $27,000.
Council members approved a bid from Hydro-Klean to rehab 15 manholes with failing structural integrity for a total of $72,810.
