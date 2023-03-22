Freedom Park Center, the 18,000-square-foot building project being constructed by VFW Post 10818 New Richmond-St. Croix County designed to serve veterans, seniors and youth on 4.39 acres of land in Hatfield Park reached a crossroads at the City Council meeting Monday night, March 13.
The project which has garnered national attention in military circles because of its unique use of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program is scheduled to be completed this fall with more than 1,000 soldiers expected to participate in the concrete, framing, plumbing, HVAC and finishing work over the summer.
It is no secret that a contentious relationship between several members of the City Council and members of the VFW construction management team has saddled this particular construction project with more drama than most over the last five years.
Monday night, by a vote of 4-2, the city declined its option to purchase the building from the VFW as stipulated in a June 2021 MOU between the two parties extricating itself from any future obligation to own, operate or maintain the completed building.
The decision clarifies that the VFW will own the building and be responsible for future maintenance and operating expenses. It also gives the VFW sole decision making authority when it comes to financing, final design and construction details and provides clarity for contractors, potential tenants and additional donors. It opens the door for other parties that might potentially be interested in purchasing the building in the future.
In a related decision, the council voted 4-2 to deny a request by the VFW and Freedom Park Center leadership to waive or reduce the fees associated with obtaining a building permit for the project.
Whether or not the fees were reduced or waived completely, the project will still need to undergo all of the normal procedural plan and permit reviews and approvals required for new construction projects in the city.
City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld provided the council with an estimate of those costs at their Feb. 27, work session including: building permit, $15,209.25; impact fees, $22,000; and guarantee for public improvements, $36,862.50.
The VFW asked council members to take into consideration the efforts of the military to construct over one mile of Class 5 trail along the perimeter of the northern half of Freedom Park as well as the value that Freedom Park Center will provide to future users of Freedom Park.
Wiedenfeld noted that the city estimated the cost to build the trail in question at $300,000. Half of that cost, $150,000, would be for the asphalt paving. The Park Board committed $50,000 toward materials leaving $100,000 in labor (includes fuel, equipment, labor) provided by the military.
“32 years, we haven’t waived fees for anybody, nonprofit or otherwise and I don’t see us doing it here,” Alderman Mike Montello said.
“We rely very heavily on the revenue [from permits and impact fees] to operate the city on a day-to-day basis,” Alderperson Kari Kraft said.
Kraft added that the city already has a lot on its financial plate including a new library, improvements to the public works and utility campuses.
The VFW’s reluctance to provide council members with a financial statement detailing expenses to date, the current state of fundraising and a dollar value for the military's contribution added to Kraft’s skepticism.
“We have a ton of capital projects that we’re working on which require financing. For me to tell the people that I represent that this is a great investment of your money, I need those questions answered. There were like five or six [questions] that were like, ‘We don’t want to share that information with you.’ That does not give me the information I need to say ‘yes’ to be honest,” Kraft said.
Alderman Pete Vrieze expressed concerns over the city obligating itself to own, operate and maintain a facility like Freedom Park Center in competition with other local businesses that might be offering the same services.
“My concerns about this project, ownership, but also managing and maintaining the facility. I don't think the City of New Richmond should be in the business of being in business,” Vriese said. ”I don’t like us competing with other entities in the city that might be doing or are doing the same things that this will do.”
In a final motion related to Freedom Park Center, the council voted unanimously 6-0 to remove a sign erected along Wall St.(Cty CC) promoting FIT Real Estate. Council members objected to the commercial and promotional nature of the sign and failure to complete a sign permit application.
“It’s disconcerting to me that the city wasn’t asked… folks were made aware at the end of last week that the sign was noncompliant and it’s still there, that’s disconcerting to me,” Montello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.