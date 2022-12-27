The New Richmond School District began the 2022-2023 school year with new faces assuming two of the most important roles as far as determining the direction and success of the district.
Troy Miller took over as superintendent, and Kristoffer Brown took over as director of fiscal and building operations.
Miller garners most of the headlines and if you want to know why, check out the new Miller on the Move video (youtube.com/watch?v=73swF0tiaOs), while behind the scenes Brown has been responsible for implementing significant system changes and reorganizing the district’s IT department.
“We’re trying to basically compress five to 10 years worth of projects into six to 12 months. Why? Because we’re behind,” Brown said, “Our team is working on creating the most robust, dependable and capacity rich network we can in order to ensure access, reliability and redundancy for all of our district users.”
Although a number of the improvements to the district’s IT capacity will take time and additional funding, Brown’s team has been able to address a more immediate need identified by building principals related to student instruction.
“I am happy to report that starting with the second semester, the middle school and high school will begin allowing students to take Chromebooks home from school. This decision will remove a barrier to accessing technology offsite and allow our students to have the technology required for their school work with them at all times,” Brown said in his report to school board members at their meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 20.
Brown is determined to change the nature of the IT system from “a completely reactionary response system, to one that is proactive with an emphasis on looking forward and planning where we need to go as a district from a technical perspective.”
To be able to focus on the future, first Brown had to get the most out of the existing systems. During its first six months the IT team has focused on repairing and replacing outdated and broken systems, ensuring that device replacement plans are in place and that users have reliable devices.
“We need IT to be seen as supportive, not as a problem or the reason why we can’t do something,” Brown said.
Moving forward Brown’s team will be focused on: network infrastructure, user devices, and instructional technology.
In addition to letting students take their Chromebooks home, Brown’s immediate goal is trying to double the capacity for users' devices in systems across the entire district.
Currently every room has access to wireless; however, in the mIddle school or high school if 25-30 students in a classroom are all trying to access the system at the same time, the system bogs down.
“We are going to be doubling up our capacity by putting an access point into all of our instructional classroom spaces in the middle school and high school. The ratio of access points to users, now 1 to 60, will be more like 1 to 30. Instead of splitting that gig connection between 60-75 users depending on how many classrooms a connection was covering, we’re going to get that down to one connection per classroom serving one set of 25-30 users,” Brown said.
A 1 gb connection is not especially fast when serving 25-30 users especially when streaming instructional materials online.
Brown noted that his previous district spent a budget roughly equivalent to the New Richmond Districts’ on IT but was only a seventh of the size.
“We have some room to grow and we’re meeting that challenge head on,” Brown said.
Technology is only as useful as the people who are using it are knowledgeable.
“We do not have any real systems in place to handle instructional technology in the district,” Brown said.
He sees the role of well employed technology as essential to the success of Dr. Miller’s efforts to improve achievement and close learning gaps.
“To support the efforts Dr. Miller is pushing forward, we have to train our staff in order to utilize the cutting edge technology to engage and empower our students to be as active as possible in our classrooms, to make that learning a reality and to close the gaps.”
In keeping with Miller’s effort to “recruit, retain and build the bench,” and to keep the district competitive with other local businesses when it comes to hiring high school students, the board approved a recommendation by Human Resources Director Holly Butler to raise the student wage from $10 to $12 hour.
