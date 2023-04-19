One of the questions we asked candidates in the recent election for school board was whether the district was doing enough to address student mental health.
The board, but more specifically the school staff responsible for monitoring and safeguarding student mental health, answered that question with a resounding “yes” at the board’s meeting Monday, April 17.
Board members unanimously approved a three-year contract worth $42,216 with Care Solace to provide comprehensive community-wide mental health referral services to students, families and staff.
Mental health grant coordinator Erica Bergmann and director of student services Kathy Rogers provided board members with an overview of how the web-based concierge will assist students, staff and families with locating and connecting with mental health treatment providers.
Care Solace provides a single point of contact designated as a Care Companion available all day everyday to help each family in their preferred language, navigate insurance and receive services.
Those services include but are not limited to individual therapy, groups, alcohol and other drug abuse treatment programs, evaluations and more.
The services Care Solace will offer on behalf of the district include:
Accessing qualified mental health care providers.
Determining provider availability.
Reduced wait times for care.
Navigating insurance, including Medicare and sliding scale options for those without insurance.
Scheduling appointments.
Custom link to a self-serve tool for custom matching with verified providers.
Marketing and community messaging.
Employing the Care Solace system will increase staff capacity by enabling access to community providers when the mental health needs of students exceeds the scope of school-based services.
Care Solace will also allow permitted district staff to track communications, case management and outcomes of referrals to providers online. The service will also collate data, accessible by permitted district staff, on treatment categories, appointments booked and demographics.
Care Solace enables families to choose language, gender and distance preferences for providers.
Care Solace states that services are provided in under three weeks 90% of the time and under five weeks 10% of the time. It reports the Wisconsin average is 13-15 weeks to see a provider without care solace.
Care Solace also states less than 5% of the services they connect clients to are to telehealth.
The district plans to have Care Solace services available starting July 1.
Because Care Solace is a community-wide service, the district will be able to levy dollars to pay for the contract without impacting operational dollars for any of the contract years.
The district plans to email families with information about the new service as well as post information on the district’s website and other social media platforms.
Impact the future of the district
District Superintendent Troy Miller is leading an initiative to develop a new strategic plan for the district. The project is in the information gathering phase which includes team members making presentations to schools, business and community organizations and the community at large.
Two community at large meetings will provide residents with an opportunity to offer feedback directly to the planning committee members.
The first of those meetings will take place on Saturday April 29, at 9 a.m. at the New Richmond High School, 650 Richmond Way.
The second will take place on Thursday May 4, at 6 p.m., at the high school.
For a complete listing of strategic plan meetings visit the district’s website.
Health insurance adds benefits
Board members approved a one-year renewal of the district’s health insurance policy with HealthPartners including a 2% premium increase for both the district and employees.
The 2% increase for the district amounts to $110,279.
The renewal covers the same plan design as last year and adds employee paid vision and short-term disability benefits.
