The New Richmond class of 2023 will recognize seven valedictorians at its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26.
The ceremony will take place at the High School Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Students participating in the graduation ceremony practices will each receive eight tickets.
Overflow seating with large screen video will be available in the auditorium, no tickets required.The graduation ceremony can also be viewed online at vimeo.com/event/2083245.
246 graduates are expected to cross the stage.
The valedictorians took time to answer three questions sharing a little insight into their high school experience and what lies ahead for each of them.
What are you most grateful for from your four years in high school?
Is there a teacher or two you would like to thank and why?
What are your post-graduation plans?
Chloe Nielsen
Learning from life experiences that challenged me and have made me grow as a person.
All of my teachers have been there for me throughout the past 13 years to challenge me and help me along the way.
Attending UW-Whitewater for elementary education.
Cal Eckardt
I am extremely grateful for my friends. I can't imagine high school without their jokes and the funny moments with them, which almost always made my day. Additionally, their attitudes remind me to worry less about minor problems and simply enjoy life.
I would like to thank Mrs. Gibson who was my math teacher for the last two years. She always made hard topics easier to understand, and encouraged me to continue asking questions. I would also like to thank my biology teacher, Mr. Kannel, who really grew my love of science.
I am planning on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and majoring in some type of engineering.
Shelby Hennlich
I am so incredibly grateful for the friends and memories I made over these past four years. Sometimes it was difficult to balance sports, music, and academics, but my friends were always there to comfort me, make me laugh, and support me. Both my senior friends and my underclassman friends taught me that life is too short to worry, and I am forever grateful that they were a part of my high-school career.
Elli Coulter
I am grateful for all the amazing teachers and friends I have had throughout the last four years. They’ve supported me and challenged me to become my best self.
I’d like to thank Mrs. Gibson, Mr. Herron and Mr. Hamdorf. They have all had a tremendous impact on my life both academically as well as personally, going above and beyond as a teacher and mentor.
I plan to attend UW-La Crosse, majoring in biology for a pre-professional track of optometry.
Onalie Dennis
I am most grateful to high school for giving me the opportunity to find myself. The past four years have been anything but easy - but through my own struggles, I have learned what type of person I want to become. I can take my next steps into the future knowing that I will continue to do one thing: be myself.
Over the years I’ve had my fair share of fantastic teachers. There is no singular person I can thank because I believe each of my educators has played a key role in my success. The teachers I’ve had have pushed me to be the best version of myself and supported me every step of the way. I will miss their constant optimism and support in so many ways.
I plan to attend the University of River Falls to pursue a degree in speech and language pathology.
Andrew Blattner
I’m most grateful for the ability to play sports, without the athletics I was in I probably would’ve dropped off at some point.
I’d thank Mrs. Kleiner, my kindergarten and fourth-grade teacher, bc she really pushed me and challenged me even though I was little and annoying.
Attending the College of St. Scholastica to pursue a math major and to play soccer.
Noah Herron
Ultimately, I cannot answer this question with one “thing”. Rather, my encouraging teachers, enlightening classes (and discussions), incredible sports teammates, and unforgettable friendships have given me lifelong memories. But from all I recollect over these years - even finding togetherness through a pandemic - it’s truly the people I'm most grateful for.
While it’s impossible to choose just one teacher to honor, with Ms. Bull, Zauft, Gibson, Erickson, Mr. Hamdorf, and countless others created what I consider to be my academic structure. I have to thank Mr. Bryan Hop the most for taking my little fourth grade curiosities and giving them a reality.
Currently, I plan to major in environmental engineering at UW Madison. I hope to find an internship to continue my passion for STEM, and I have even entertained the idea of studying abroad during my years in Madison to augment my understanding of engineering principles around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.