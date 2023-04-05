The New Richmond school district is facing an estimated $2.6 million “fiscal cliff” ahead in the 2023-24 school year.
The problem
In 1993, the state of Wisconsin instituted a revenue limit, often referred to as a levy cap, on local school districts across the state. Districts that had been “frugal” with their spending essentially got trapped as low revenue limit districts.
The only way left open to a district to exceed its revenue limit was to pass an operational referendum. The advantage of a referendum was that, if passed, it kept those dollars local, available only to that district.
Districts face enormous challenges related to workforce shortages and rising inflation in staff compensation, utilities, transportation, insurance and a host of other operational areas.
“Over the last three decades there has not been enough work done to consciously close the gap between low spending districts and those that were levying more when the revenue limit was implemented. New Richmond is at a disadvantage in regards to the amount of money it can levy per student compared to other districts in the state,” Kris Brown, director of fiscal and building operations for the New Richmond School District, said.
Current challenge
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided nearly $190.5 billion to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund known as ESSER I, II and III.
The New Richmond district was able to use those one-time funds in a variety of ways including bridging the gap between funds limited by the levy cap and expenditures.
The district balanced its 2022-23 operational budget with $2.6 million of one-time federal dollars, the last of its ESSER funds.
According to Brown, “We will not have money to backfill $2.6 million into our budget for 2023-24. To complicate matters further, we are going into the first year of a biennium budget at the state level. This means we do not know the amount and/or types of funding the state of Wisconsin will be providing schools for the next two years.”
School districts need a state budget with significant, predictable, spendable revenue that includes a long-term policy approach for sustainability by allowing districts to raise revenue limits to mitigate the inflationary increases.
Budget listening sessions
In his proposed 2023-25 biennium budget, Gov. Tony Evers has included a number of expenditures advantageous to education.
You can find the specifics of the governor’s budget proposal for the Department of Public Instruction at doa.wi.gov.
The legislative committee responsible for assembling the final budget for the governor’s signature, the Joint Finance Committee, is in the process of holding public hearings around the state to gather feedback from voters.
These hearings present real-time opportunities for citizens to ask questions and to advocate for their priorities for the budget.
The closest hearing to New Richmond will take place on Tuesday, April 11, at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the Davies Student Center Ojibwe Grand Ballroom , 77 Roosevelt Ave., Eau Claire on the third floor.
The public hearings will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. Attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify. The Joint Finance Committee has also created an online portal for constituents to provide input. All entries will be circulated to the full committee: legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments. The Joint Finance Committee has also developed a dedicated email address for input only: budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov and all emails will be circulated to the full committee.
What to advocate for
At the school board’s Feb. 20 meeting, Brown outlined a number of points in the governor’s proposed budget that would substantially benefit the New Richmond School District.
General Education:
$1 billion over the biennium through the state’s general equalization aid formula, which is the second largest proposed direct investment in state general aids since the 1995-97 biennium.
A more than $1 billion increase in special education aid over the biennium, which would increase reimbursement rates to 60% in both years of the biennium.
A low revenue ceiling increase of $450 per pupil in 2023-24 and an additional $750 per pupil in 2024-25, increasing revenue limit equity among school districts.
A per pupil aid investment of $46.5 million over the biennium, resulting in a $24 per pupil increase in 2023-24 and an additional $45 per pupil in 2024-25.
Special Education:
Providing a more than $1 billion investment in special education aid, reaching 60% in both years of the biennium and going beyond his fall proposal with a historic and critical investment of $491.4 million in 2023-24 and $521.7 million in 2024-25; and
Investing $1.6 million in 2023-24 and $5.9 million in 2024-25 to increase high cost special education reimbursements, increasing the reimbursement rate from around 30% today to 60 percent at the end of the biennium.
The low revenue increase would provide the district with more than $1.6 million worth of usable dollars to balance its budget in the first year of the biennium and over $2.7 million in the second. This proposed investment has the potential to stop the “fiscal cliff” the district is facing with the exhaustion of ESSER funding.
