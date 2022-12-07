They were all there, Santa and Mrs. Claus of course, The Grinch, reindeer and elves, snowmen and Christmas trees. There were giant gingerbread men and candy canes, dogs wearing Christmas sweaters, goats wearing stocking caps and even a traveling manger. By all accounts, the New Richmond Chamber’s Hometown Holiday parade was a merry big success.
A little December nip in the air made blankets and mittens mandatory for the crowd that ran eight and in some places 10 rows deep along the parade route.
From hayrides and the reindeer run to ugly sweaters, the tree lighting and fireworks over the Mill pond, the evening had something for everyone.
Chamber Director Rob Keribich reported this year's celebration boasted a record 52 parade units and a large crowd as one of the area's premier holiday celebrations continued to grow in popularity.
Students from St. Mary School dressed up in all the roles to accompany their traveling manger scene for the Hometown Holiday Parade in New Richmond Thursday night.
From left, Bella Venable, Melody Silbernagel, Nora Reimer and Tessa Silbernagel along with their goats Widow, Bessie, Hazel, represented American Family Insurance and Laughing Horse Ranch in the Hometown Holiday Parade Thursday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Tom Lindfors
Westfields Hospital & Clinic put together one of the more impressive floats for the Hometown Holiday Parade Thursday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Brynna Bonkowski made the most of the snow while waiting for the start of the Hometown Holiday Parade in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Reindeer sisters, from left, Jasmine, Alyssa and Aaliyah Schroeder relied on some hot chocolate to keep them warm on the sidelines of the Hometown Holiday Parade Thursday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Naughty and Nice represented the 4-H dog project in the Hometown Holiday Parade Thursday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
The city of New Richmond Public Works Department entered their outstanding float for the Hometown Holiday Parade.
Tom Lindfors
New Richmond Utilities might have bested Public Works when it came to floats for the Hometown Holiday Parade Thursday night.
Tom Lindfors
New Richmond's Cycling Without Age provided the best seats in the house for this year's Hometown Holiday Parade. Rod Hawkins pedaling, Sue Meyer and Cecil Brighton passengers.
Photo: Tom Lindfors
Parade pros, Beverly Peirson (left) and Marlys Gretz knew exactly how to prepare to watch this year's Hometown Holiday Parade.
Tom Lindfors
Star Prairie royalty adapted their float into a more of a seasonal sleigh for the occasion of the Hometown Holiday Parade.
Tom Lindfors
Larry Johnson and Bev Peirson enjoyed the Hometown Holiday Parade atop a stagecoach decorated for Christmas.
Tom Lindfors
One of a herd of festive unicyclists in the Hometown Holiday Parade Thursday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
This Grinch had a pretty spiffy ride at the Hometown Holiday Parade Thursday in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Santa and Mrs. Claus led the crowd in a rousing rendition of "It's Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas" Thursday at Hometown Holiday Parade in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
A display of Christmas-colored fireworks exploded over the Mill Pond to wrap up the 2022 Hometown Holiday Parade.
