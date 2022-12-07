New Richmond Hometown Holiday parade

Amelia Sederstrom (left) and Zoey Johnson of Dance Explosion did their best Rudolph impressions at the Hometown Holiday Parade Thursday, Dec. 1, in New Richmond. 

 Tom Lindfors

They were all there, Santa and Mrs. Claus of course, The Grinch, reindeer and elves, snowmen and Christmas trees. There were giant  gingerbread men and candy canes, dogs wearing Christmas sweaters, goats wearing stocking caps and even a traveling manger. By all accounts, the New Richmond Chamber’s Hometown Holiday parade was a merry big success.

A little December nip in the air made blankets and mittens mandatory for the crowd that ran eight and in some places 10 rows deep along the parade route. 

From hayrides and the reindeer run to ugly sweaters, the tree lighting and fireworks over the Mill pond, the evening had something for everyone.

Chamber Director Rob Keribich reported this year's celebration boasted a record 52 parade units and a large crowd as one of the area's premier holiday celebrations continued to grow in popularity.

