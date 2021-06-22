NEW RICHMOND -- The Social Justice Advisory Group is seeking submissions from local artists of all ages and skill levels to be considered for a community mural project.
The Social Justice Advisory Group began as a community engagement effort facilitated by the city in July of 2020.
A peaceful march for Justice had just taken place the month before on June 7, 2020. Sensing the time might be right to gage citizens’ take on the growing national movement to recognize and address numerous social justice issues, the city used its Facebook page to solicit feedback from residents by asking three questions:
1. What is your story/experience as a community member living in New Richmond?
2. What do you feel are the values and/or principles we should adhere to as a community?
3. What should we strive for in the future?
Amidst overwhelming pandemic concerns, the community’s response was limited, leading the city to hand responsibility for the project off to the library.
Late last fall, librarian Julie Irwin organized monthly meetings of a small group of concerned citizens and city staff to determine the direction and goals for the group.
In January of this year, the group devised its mission statement:
The mission of the Friday Memorial Library Social Justice Advisory Group is to engage community members through education and conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion. By using the power of stories, the group aims to broaden perspectives, defuse fears, and build trust so that our community provides a strong, vibrant, and welcoming space for current and future generations.
Advisory committee members in conjunction with local artist Taylor Berman will oversee the submissions process and installation of the mural in August.
Friday Memorial Library acknowledges its duty in promoting citizenship and literacy and believes that creating a welcoming environment is essential in sustaining a healthy and thriving community.
The Advisory Group group meets in-person on the third Thursday of each month at the Mary Park Bandshell Pavilion.
Submission guidelines
Artists of all ages and skills can use any medium they choose to illustrate New Richmond as a strong, vibrant, and welcoming space. The mural will be prominently displayed on the west-facing wall of Paperjack Mall.
Deadline: Submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Contact: Julie Irwin at juliei@newrichmondlibrary.org for information on submitting your artwork.
Format: Artists should submit their work as a JPEG (size: between 1-5MB, Resolution: 100 dpi.). Submissions must include the title of the image, a brief description, and the artist’s name and contact information.
