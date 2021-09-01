NEW RICHMOND — The New Richmond Library is no longer charging overdue fines on most of its library materials, the library announced in a press release Wednesday.
“We recognize that life happens, and sometimes it can be difficult to return your library books on time. Late fines can add up and visiting the library can start to feel like a burden rather than a treat. That is why we are so excited for this new chapter in our library,” the statement said.
The library joins many other libraries in removing fines that have been a barrier to service.
Here’s what to know:
Are old fines forgiven?
The Friday Memorial Library is also forgiving old fines from the accounts of 2,123 library patrons. “We feel strongly that our patrons should not be charged for any items that were returned in good condition, even if they came back late,” the statement said.
Why did the library go fine free?
Investing in the community - The community is healthier and stronger when everyone has access to programs, services, and materials they need to pursue their goals. “We hope this will encourage prior users to come back to the library and attract new users to experience the library,” the statement said.
Providing access – Equitable access to resources is key to the library’s mission and it wishes to invite back those who have been denied that access.
Serving patrons – “We believe that providing the best service to the entire community is the heart of what we do. We never want to turn anyone away from the library because of an inability to pay fines,” the statement said.
Removing barriers - Research shows that late fines are simply not effective. They also often disproportionately impact those who are least able to pay them.
What does fine free mean for me?
You are still responsible for items checked out on your account. Items will still have due dates and you will receive notice of overdue items.
The library will consider items to be lost once they have been overdue for more than 28 days, and you will be billed for them. Once you return the items in good condition, the bills will be cleared from your account.
The library still has overdue fines on a few of the high-demand items: WIFI Hotspots, Lucky Day books and movies, and equipment such as the projectors.
The library is committed to removing barriers, providing access, serving patrons and investing in the community. Eliminating fines offers patrons a reason to rediscover the joys of the library, the statement said.
“We welcome you back – or invite you to discover us for the first time. In addition to things you expect to find at a library; books, movies, music, etc. we are excited to share with you all of the new and unexpected things you will find here at Friday Memorial Library,” the statement said.
The library offers yard games, video games, WiFi hotspots, discovery kits, park passes, launchpads and more.
“If you haven’t visited the library for a while, we would love to have you stop by and see all that we have to offer,” the statement said.
