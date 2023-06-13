After several months of silence on the new library project, the New Richmond City Council emerged from closed session at their meeting Monday, June 12 and voted unanimously to take the next steps necessary to pursue the construction of a new library.
According to City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld those steps could include things like working through an agreement with developing partner 360 Real Estate, procedural steps to explore a new tax increment district and bringing forward more refined design concepts including interior design ideas and budgets and more public outreach.
The decision comes on the heels of a report by Borton construction commissioned by the city to provide a detailed estimate of project costs and the potential financial impact of those costs on taxpayers.
The city is not obligating itself to a specific number yet as far as what it will cost to build the new library but instead will begin to release ballpark numbers when it comes to how it might affect taxpayers.
“We’ll likely show, at least give people kind of a ballpark feel of what they would likely see as an impact on taxes, generally what we think the project would cost rather than a specific number to say, ‘Here’s what Borton specifically bid,” Wiedenfeld said.
Bottomline, the council did not shy away from the finances to build the project thereby acknowledging that they realize this project will not get any less expensive if they continue to wait to build it. This step should give the community hope that this will get done even though progress is still incremental at this point.
“It doesn’t mean the project is approved, there’s a long way to go on it yet, but you will see additional items on the council agenda related to that. I think the decision [by the council] recognizes the current facility is not going to suddenly fix itself. The community is continuing to grow and the point too to recognize that there has been a lot of time and effort put into this not just in the last couple of years but over the last twenty plus years. It is one of those where maybe the train is starting to leave the station,” Wiedenfeld said.
A meeting that never happened
With a chamber filled to the walls with folks expecting to comment on new business item number 9.3 on Monday night’s agenda, the Nature Energy rezoning topic, Mayor Jim Zajkowski announced the council would not be taking any comments on the issue at Monday night’s meeting. He said with the public comment period limited to 15 minutes and speakers limited to three minutes each, there just would not be enough time to allow everyone to speak. Instead the city will be scheduling a separate meeting devoted solely to the topic at a later date to be announced.
New impact fee rates
Following a public hearing devoid of any public comments to open their meeting, New Richmond City Council members voted unanimously to restructure the city’s impact fee schedule.
Impact fees are one-time fees charged to developers as part of the building permit process for new construction and qualified renovation. The fees are used to pay for public infrastructure deficiencies “attributable to growth and development.” The specific types of projects for which the funds can be used are defined by state law.
“The categories in which we can collect impact fees include law enforcement, library, parks, transportation, stormwater, water and sewer,” said City Finance Director Rae Ann Ailts.
According to Altis, a needs assessment conducted by Ehlers in 2022 identified “just over $28 million dollars in project costs with $12.9 million being eligible for impact fee recovery.”
Typically new projects are identified in a city’s Capital Improvement Plan, but projects underway or previously completed may also qualify for funds recovered through impact fees.
Based on the city’s prior needs assessment conducted in 2015, impact fees collected under the category of municipal facilities which included parks, water, sewer and transportation, totaled $4,400 for a single family residential unit.
Based on the Ehlers 2022 assessment, the municipal facilities categories would be reclassified to include library, law enforcement, parks, stormwater, water, sewer and transportation. Based on the reclassification, the new fees for a single family residential unit would total $6,611, an increase of $2,211 from the 2015 rates.
Commercial and industrial rates are currently based on the size of a customer’s water meter.
“We would be going to a [fee] structure that will be based upon the square footage of a new commercial or industrial development. Water and sewer fees will continue to track to the water meter size associated with the development, ” Ailts explained.
“Just to be clear, this is for new homes, new developments that impact the city. They have nothing to do with old homes or current taxes or anything like that,” Alderman Craig Kittel said.
“Correct. This is for new development,” Ailts confirmed.
Under the new rate structure, commercial and industrial developments would not be charged the library or park fees because they would not benefit from those categories.
Under the new fee structure, a new 3,000-square-foot commercial or industrial development would pay $20,618 in impact fees. The fee categories of law enforcement, stormwater and transportation will be based on the square footage on the new development. Sewer and water fees would continue to be based on water meter size.
The new rates will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
Quick Hits
Council members approved the purchase of a new emergency warning siren from American Signal Corporation for $25,884.20 plus a new pole and labor to install the siren for a total of $31,384.20.
The council also approved a bid from Quality Flow Systems, Inc. in the amount of $58,460 for the parts and labor necessary to rehabilitate the Casey lift station.
Based on the recommendation from the Tourism Committee, the council awarded $13,900 in reimbursement funding for the first quarter of 2023 to the Borealis Fat Bike Worlds p/b Pure Fuel - Fat Bike Worlds Race and $11,422.91 to the New Richmond Baseball Club.
