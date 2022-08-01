Jason James Taylor, pastor at Calvary Chapel Solid Rock in New Richmond, was one of six people arrested last week for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution, a felony, according to a complaint filed in Washington County, Minnesota, district court.
Taylor, 47, was caught in a sting operation as part of a joint investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Human Trafficking Investigators Task Forec, East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force and the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking Task Force.
Undercover agents posing as minors or sex buyers on social media arranged to meet with adults in-person where they were arrested.
In the complaint, Taylor is accused of visiting an established commercial sex website where he selected a girl who appeared to be under 18 based on a “decoy” photo.
He engaged in a conversation with an undercover officer posing as the girl and agreed to pay $80 for a sexual act.
The undercover officer then told Taylor she was 17. Taylor responded by asking for another photo of the girl in a specific position to confirm he was speaking with a real person.
Upon seeing the photo, Taylor confirmed he was OK with her being 17 and made arrangements to meet the girl at a hotel. Upon his arrival at the address, he was arrested.
Taylor graduated from Calvary Chapel College in California before moving to Chicago in 1998 where he worked as a youth pastor and started a Calvary Chapel home fellowship. In 2008, Taylor moved to Dunn County with his wife and three children where he started Otter Creek Christian Fellowship in Wheeler, Wisconsin.
In August 2017, Taylor was hired to preach at Calvary Chapel Solid Rock in New Richmond joining founding Pastor Ken Mettler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.