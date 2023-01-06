On Monday, Dec. 19, New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik was presented with the 2022 Trustee Award by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Yehlik has served on the board of directors at Westfields Hospital & Clinic since 2019.
For over 60 years, the award has existed to recognize hospital or health system trustees who have exhibited strong commitment to the community and exemplary leadership abilities. While presenting this award to Yehlik—one of two recipients this year—WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding remarked, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a nominee as revered for their work inside and outside the hospital walls.”
Some of Yehlik’s accomplishments within Westfields and the wider New Richmond community include:
- Accumulating over 27 years of experience at the New Richmond Police Department, six of which he has served as police chief
- Establishing positive relationships between the police department, Westfields Hospital & Clinic and the school district of New Richmond by fostering a community built on trust and respect
- Joining the executive committee after just one year as a Westfields board member and navigating the alignment of HealthPartners hospitals within the St. Croix Valley
- Initiating challenging conversations about COVID-19 vaccines, policies and community safety guidelines to help the community and the hospital determine its response to the virus
- Assisting in the creation of Family Safety Night at local elementary schools and the Living Well Together initiative while devoting significant time to volunteer work within the community
“Craig’s vision and understanding of our unique regional market is unmatched and has helped us weather a difficult period while building for the future,” said Steve Massey, president of Westfields Hospital & Clinic. “I rely on his sturdy leadership, strong character and integrity.”
Upon accepting the award, Yehlik said, “That’s a tremendous honor. I really appreciate it, hearing the kind words…and some of the things we take pride in here in New Richmond. You know, it takes a village.”
As part of the award, the WHA will donate $500 on behalf of Yehlik to the New Richmond Area Community Foundation, splitting the donation between two funds selected by Yehlik: the Living Well Together Fund and the New Richmond Police Department K-9 Fund.
