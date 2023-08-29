The New Richmond post office was officially renamed to be the “Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson Post Office Building” in honor of two World War II veterans on Friday, Aug. 25.
The veterans, Harmon and Peirson, were half-brothers from New Richmond.
Harmon, member of the 558th Army Air Corp Squadron as a B-26 bomber pilot, was shot down over France prior to the D-Day invasion. Harmon, initially listed as missing in action, was officially declared dead on May 29, 1945.
Peirson then enlisted to honor the life of his half brother as a member of the 77th Infantry Division. Peirson died in combat during an Easter Day assault in Okinawa, Japan on April 16, 1945.
The brothers are currently buried side-by-side at Fort Snelling National Ceremony in Minneapolis, Minnesota after four years of repatriating to return the remains to Wisconsin.
The ceremony, and honoring, of the two Purple Heart veterans consisted of multiple speeches some of which came from the Peirson family, Wisconsin state governor Tony Evers and New Richmond mayor James Zajkowski.
“If you honor one veteran, you honor all veterans,” Zajkowski said.
The day also included a flyover above the post office of “Miss Mitchell,” a restored WWII B25J Mitchell bomber that is owned and operated by the Commemorative Air Force, Minnesota Wing and the musical talents of the New Richmond High School choir.
The renaming of this building consisted of years of legislative efforts, when it was initially introduced in 2019 by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, but failed to pass by the House of Representatives.
In Sept. of 2021, the New Richmond city council passed a resolution in support of these efforts.
By June of 2022, congressman Tom Tiffany and members of the Wisconsin delegation contributed further legislation to make this renaming possible.
The legislation was eventually signed into law by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29th, 2022.
The plaque, signed legislation and congressional record for the dedication to Harmon and Peirson will be installed in this newly named post office, located on 430 South Knowles, New Richmond.
