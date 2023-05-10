St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising was shot and killed Saturday, May 6, while investigating a vehicle in the ditch with a possible impaired driver near Glenwood City. Leising had served with the sheriff’s office since 2022 joining the department after serving for two years with the sheriff’s office in Pennington County, South Dakota. Leising was just 29 years old.
Her death brings to three the number of western Wisconsin officers killed while conducting traffic stops in the last month including Emily Breidenbach, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, of the Cameron Police Department — shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop in Barron County on April 8.
“Kaitie was well known by many members of our police department here in New Richmond. She patrolled our streets numerous times. It’s losing one of our own… Everyday officers go out and they never know what they are going to face. Kaitie went out that night and unfortunately her badge was retired, not the way she would have wanted it retired. Let’s please have a moment of silence and prayer for Kaitie.”
Coming on the heels of almost daily mass shootings across this country, the silence spoke volumes about the overwhelming despair and futility being so deeply felt by both law enforcement and the citizenry they are sworn to protect.
With that, New Richmond Mayor Jim Zajkowski opened the Monday, May 8, meeting of the city council.
Third water tower
Council members approved a bid by MSA worth $198,300 to design and engineer a new third water tower located to serve the far east side of the city.
Public Works Director Erik Everson noted that MSA’s bid came in roughly $50,000 less than the $250,000 budgeted in the city’s 2023 Capital Improvement Plan.
“It was more cost effective to build a slightly smaller tower and keep this one in place than to take this one out and build a really big tower. We’ll be creating another new pressure zone so that should help with water pressure out there,” Everson said.
The new water tower is expected to be in service some time in 2025.
20-year plan to clean up Willow River
Council members also approved a bid from SEH worth $35,796 to implement the next phase of the city’s adaptive management plan to comply with the Department of Natural Resource’s total phosphorus limit of 0.075 milligrams per liter as required in the city’s 2023 Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
SEH’s contract covers services for the first year of a 20 year schedule to bring the city into compliance with the new total phosphorus limit.
The permit included a compliance schedule for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant to meet a monthly average effluent discharge limitation equal to the Willow River’s water quality criterion of 0.075 milligrams per liter.
The city chose to employ an adaptive management approach to meet the phosphorus requirement. Adaptive management recognizes that excess phosphorus in the Willow River is the result of a variety of activities and sources within the 200 square mile watershed and that the bulk of the phosphorus loading comes from outside of the city.
Adaptive management relies on identifying point and non point sources of loading and then partnering with a variety of stakeholders within the watershed to implement strategies to reduce phosphorus loading. By partnering with individual landowners and agencies like the St. Croix County Land and Water Conservation Division and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service the city can work toward a cooperative solution to implement, document and maintain management practices that reduce the amount of phosphorus entering the Willow River watershed.
