The New Richmond City Council Monday approved a plan that would issue a window sticker to residents who request one to be able to use the city’s compost site.
As a result of the city entering into a contract with Sylvester Custom Grinding to operate its grinding and bulk mulch supply business out of the city’s compost site, the council took the opportunity to address the growing number of individuals who are not residents of New Richmond using the compost site.
The city plans to notify residents that to use the compost site going forward, a sticker will be required. Residents will be able to pick up their sticker at City Hall with proof of residency.
There is no cost to residents for the sticker. Disposal of brush and yard waste is free for residents. Fees will apply to non-residents to use the compost site.
Aldermanic terms
Council members instructed the City Clerk to initiate the process to change aldermanic terms from two to three years.
Alderman Peter Vrieze encouraged the council to consider the change to avoid circumstances where an election of half or more of the aldermanic seats would coincide with the election of a new mayor potentially leading to a majority of the council being inexperienced at the same time.
“The background on this was that we were trying hopefully to avoid having half of the entire council as well as the mayor being new going into a new cycle year, trying to make sure we have a little continuity going forward,” Vrieze said.
The change will require a charter ordinance to be passed by two-thirds of the council.
The ordinance would not take effect until 60 days after passage and requires several rounds of publication and a public hearing.
February 28: Draft of ordinance presented for review.
March 10: Class 1 Notice of Intent to amend a charter ordinance to newspaper with invite to public hearing.
April 11: Public hearing for charter ordinance at regular march council meeting.
April 11: Council votes on ordinance, must pass by a two-thirds vote.
April 21: Amended charter ordinance is published in the newspaper and starts the 60-day waiting period until effective.
June 20: The municipal clerk must file a certified copy of the charter ordinance with the secretary of state who, in turn, is required to keep and publish a list of charter ordinances arranged in alphabetical order by municipality.
The proposed ordinance specifies that the mayoral term remain at two years.
Should the ordinance pass, the council would need to pass a resolution designating when the new election cycle would begin. The earliest that could happen would be the 2023 spring election.
