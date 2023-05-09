It was a night filled with glitz and glamor as the class 2024 rolled out the red carpet for prom and the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Outside the thunder rolled while inside the New Richmond High School auditorium, family and friends cheered on their favorite stars and starlets as they strutted their stuff on the grand march stage.
According to emcee extraordinaire Mandi Eerickson, more than 450 tickets were sold for Saturday afternoon’s soiree and it was worth every penny.
The red carpet saw everything from cowboy hats and an orange tux to a fur stole and LED sneakers.
Chloe Nielsen and Gage Kramer donned matching specs for their walk down the red carpet at New Richmond's prom, Saturday, May 6.
Dylan Arre chose a low-key orange tux for his walk down the red carpet.
Although they kind of matched his tux, Ethan Turbeville was only babysitting the heels for Cleo Ballina.
Addyson Kaczmarski was star-struck before she even hit the red carpet at the Golden Age of Hollywood, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Brooklyn Green was crowned prom queen and Cal Eckardt prom king putting the royal wrap on the Golden Age of Hollywood and an evening they will never forget.
The 2023 New Richmond Prom Court. Front: Junior Royalty, Everett Feyma and Retta Janine Peterson Back:Aiden Berquam, Cade Deal, Drew Effertz, Blake Milton, Seamus Scanlan, king Cal Eckardt, queen Booklyn Green, Lillian Carlson, Gabrielle Aune, Onalie Dennis, Emily Zeller, Emily Weiss.
Seamus Scanlan and Brooklyn Green on the red carpet Saturday night in New Richmond.
Jonah Scribner and Kennedy Joachim on the red carpet Saturday night in New Richmond.
Bodie Gabriel and Eva Dalton.
Vance Landa and Jasmine Altena.
Kevin Tomal, Max Steiner and Shelby Peper on the red carpet Saturday night in New Richmond.
Katie Swanson and Lily Tesar
Evelynn Caruso and Liv Greeder
Amelia Blasing, Spencer Rudd and Abby Sauvola
Aidan Vasquez and Avery Lightburn
David Domingo and Lydia Stowers
Aaron Jurado and Josie Rabitoy
Bode Flanum and Brooklynn Hagstrom
Brooklyn Green was crowned prom queen and Cal Eckardt prom king putting the royal wrap on an entertaining afternoon for all.
