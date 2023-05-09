Ava and Julius
Ava Schoon helped Julius Cook with his boutonniere before their walk down the red carpet at prom Saturday in New Richmond. 

It was a night filled with glitz and glamor as the class 2024 rolled out the red carpet for prom and the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Outside the thunder rolled while inside the New Richmond High School auditorium, family and friends cheered on their favorite stars and starlets as they strutted their stuff on the grand march stage.

According to emcee extraordinaire Mandi Eerickson, more than 450 tickets were sold for Saturday afternoon’s soiree and it was worth every penny.

The red carpet saw everything from cowboy hats and an orange tux to a fur stole and LED sneakers. 

'The Golden Age of Hollywood'

Brooklyn Green was crowned prom queen and Cal Eckardt prom king putting the royal wrap on an entertaining afternoon for all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you