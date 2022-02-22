The New Richmond School Board accepted the resignation of New Richmond High School Principal Tom Wissink at their meeting Monday night.
In a letter to the board dated Feb. 21, Wissink acknowledged that he had accepted an offer to become district administrator for the School District of Campbellsport pending approval of his contract by their board of education.
“I greatly appreciate the support, growth and opportunities the School District of New Richmond
and New Richmond community have provided for my family and I. The schools and community
have been very good to us. We cherish and are thankful for the friends and memories we have
made here,” Wissink said.
Wissink took over as principal at the high school in July 2012 following a two-year stint as principal at Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan, Maine. Wissink earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and his degree in administration from UW - Madison. His first teaching opportunity came as a social studies teacher at Oshkosh West High School.
Wissink’s resignation is effective at the end of the school year on June 30. The search for his replacement is expected to begin immediately.
With Wissink’s resignation, the search for a new superintendent already underway and two board seats up for election in April, the district faces a significant makeover at the highest level of leadership.
Superintendent Patrick Olson expressed confidence in the school board and community as a whole.
“The School District of New Richmond has an experienced Board of Education, collaborative administration team, dedicated staff, along with and a supportive community. Together, the district will continue its pursuit of excellence and inspire every student to learn to their potential,” Olson said.
Turnover is a fact of life in the field of education but you need only look at the list of teacher and staff resignations approved by the board Monday night to appreciate how much more challenging the hiring process has become since the pandemic.
Monday night, not including Wissink or Olson, the district accepted the resignations of high school science teacher Jeff Albarado (29 years), high school science teacher Jim Kannel (30 years), high school counselor Elizabeth L’Allier (18 years), middle school math teacher Roger Reuvers (31 years), high school social studies teacher Ann Scharfenberg (28 years) and district office Linda Kukacka (14 years)
“So all together that is 150 years of service. That is pretty incredible,” said board member Paula Kolbeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.