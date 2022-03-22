The New Richmond School Board Monday heard that COVID-19 cases in the district have plummeted.

“I’m rather excited to be able to say after two and half years of the Tiger Launch Plan, we had one positive case in our district last week. I can’t remember the last time that was the case and we have tracked this for roughly two and half years,” District Superintendent Patrick Olson said.

Quick hits - New Richmond School Board March 21 The district nutrition team is hosting a community walk to Stomp the Stigma 2022 on Saturday, May 7. The event features a walk, starting at 11 a.m., from the middle school to the football stadium at the high school. The walk will be followed by a Wellness Fair at the stadium at 11:30 a.m. featuring local sponsors, partners and student groups to be followed by guest speakers and music beginning at 12:15 p.m. Board members approved a contract with Savas Learning Company for the purchase of a new social studies curriculum package including printed texts and e-books for grades 6-10 for $165,600.

Board members approved a contract with Bedford, Freeman and Worth High School Publishers for the purchase of the new American history curriculum for advanced placement students for a total of $4,500.

There was a perceptible sense of relief among the board members Monday night as they listened to district nurse Ilee Acker walk through proposed changes to the Tiger Launch Plan in response to the sharp decline in COVID-19 case counts throughout the district.

Effective immediately, the School District of New Richmond will no longer require masks and facial coverings on all buses and other transportation vehicles.

As of Monday, April 4, the district will reduce testing hours at the COVID Clinic to Monday - Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Effective Friday, April 29, the district will cease testing altogether at the COVID Clinic.

The district will no longer require testing or negative COVID-19 results for sick students to return to school.

The district will no longer send home siblings of ill students or staff for rule out COVID-19 reasons.

The district is removing the requirement of mandatory isolation for close contact of a positive family member in the household. If positive cases increase, resumption of the previous practice of mandatory quarantine may be indicated.

The district still will require students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 to stay home for the recommended five days from the start of symptoms with return on Day 6 if feeling well.

The Board of Education’s extension of FFCRA Resolutions will expire on March 25 as indicated in the original document approved on Dec. 21, 2021.

The district reserves the right to reinstate various mitigation strategies should the need arise.

Board members passed the changes unanimously.

Old library

Board members approved an agreement with the city of New Richmond enabling the district to use the Friday Memorial Library building in Glover Park for educational purposes once construction of the new library is completed.

Deed restrictions limit what the city can do with the park and the library building. Education would fit within the restrictions.

Some of the ideas the district is considering for the property include an early childhood development program, tutoring program, district employee daycare program and services currently being provided at the Bridge House.

“It makes perfect sense to partner up especially since the board was gracious enough to sell the property to the city for $1. It just goes to show the partnership between the city of New Richmond and the school district. So it’s a great opportunity for us down the road as space is needed,” Olson said.

A formal lease agreement would be drafted upon completion of the new library.