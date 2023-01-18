Aidan Berquam, a senior at New Richmond High School, has been named a commended student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Berquam is planning to go into a career in science or math, preferably in the field of biology research as biology has so far been his favorite course in high school. His parents have been his biggest supporters throughout his academic career, and Berquam shared that he has had really great teachers along the way.
Berquam has played basketball and baseball for the last three years and enjoys watching various sporting events at school. He advises students to take school seriously and still find time to have fun outside of school; he stresses that students don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.
A spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Program said, “Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success. These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
