Following a second straight year in which the Wisconsin legislature failed to approve any increase in per pupil equalization aid, members of the New Richmond Board of Education unanimously approved a final 2022-2023 district budget of $44 million at their meeting Monday, Oct. 24.
“The numbers did not shift excessively (from the annual meeting Sept. 19) in any direction which is great. You always want to present numbers that aren’t too different,” district Fiscal Director Kris Brown noted.
The lack of funding will result in the district using the balance of its federal ESSER II and III funds in the amount of approximately $2.6 million to balance its budget.
Board members also approved a final property tax levy for the 2022-2023 school year of $20,077,724 an 18.14% increase year over year.
The increase is attributable primarily to the district’s decision to prepay the district’s capital debt by the additional amount of $3.5 million.
The prepayment will decrease the amount of interest the district will pay on its remaining debt from construction of the high school and elementary school by an estimated $200,000 to $250,000 while still decreasing the mill tax rate by 9 cents from $8.15 to $8.06 per $1,000 in assessed value for 2022-2023.
“Even though overall our levy in total dollars is going up, the tax rate is going down because property values across our district have gone up significantly this past school year,” Brown said.
Property with an assessed value of $100,000 in 2022-2023 will pay $806 down from $815 in 2021-2022.
Communications supervisor
Members approved a proposal by Superintendent Troy Miller to hire a supervisor level position to manage communications districtwide.
The position will act as a primary interface with community members, families and local media with the overall goal being to increase community engagement within all of the district’s schools.
Among the supervisor’s responsibilities would be overseeing all of the district’s social media platforms, community education programming, newsletter, press releases, implementing marketing and public relations strategies to effectively communicate the district’s outreach plan and identifying and representing the district in community initiatives.
The district is hoping it can pay the right candidate in the neighborhood of $75,000-plus annually.
Library development agreement
The board approved a fourth addendum to its 2016 Community Commons Development Agreement with the city specifying the development of a new public library on the site of the old middle school. The addendum extends the agreement for another year until October 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.