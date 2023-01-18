Based on current enrollment and projections for next year, the New Richmond School Board approved Director of Student Services Kathy Rogers’ recommendation that there will be no seats made available at any grade level for open enrollment in any special education service area for the 2023–24 school year.
Board members also approved that there be no limit on seats available at all grade levels through open enrollment for regular education at their meeting Monday, Jan.16.
Staff are still required to review all applications they receive from students outside the New Richmond School district.
“We will request the individualized education program from the resident district, and we will review those services and then go back to board policy which would specify there are no seats available. But we do review every student as they do come in,” Rogers said.
Rogers acknowledged the district is still dealing with the aftereffects of COVID-19 in terms of identifying students with disabilities in need of services provided through special education.
Rogers said that the inclusive approach, co-teaching academic content in regular education settings by paraprofessionals, the district employs to meet the emotional, behavioral, physical and intellectual needs of students “is a labor intensive approach requiring much collaboration between general and special education.”
Special education teachers are cross trained to be able to work with students with a variety of different learning disabilities across different grade levels.
“Teachers who once served primarily students with learning disabilities, now provide support for students with learning disabilities as well as autism, Down syndrome, emotional and behavioral concerns, and other needs,” Rogers’ said.
High school and elementary students with high needs along with students requiring non-traditional programming are projected to be the district’s greatest areas of need going forward.
The open enrollment application period for the 2023-24 school year is Feb. 6 through April 28.
Distance learning
Miller told board members the district lacks the ability to seamlessly incorporate distance learning as a tool that would allow students the opportunity to learn, just as effectively as if they were in the classroom, on days of inclement weather thereby reducing the need for makeup days at the end of the school year.
A lack of devices in students' hands as well as a lack of access to quality broadband in the more rural areas of the district are two issues preventing the efficient use of distance learning.
To make up for the existing shortcomings, teachers for the time being will need to equip students without broadband access with physical lesson materials equivalent to the online learning lesson.
Staff are working to finalize the distance learning plan including student expectations and learning guidelines.
Quick hits
Board members approved the removal of late start Wednesdays (Feb. 8, March 8, May 10) for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year to make up the shortage of instructional minutes lost due to weather closures and delays.
Although the 2023-24 calendar has yet to be approved, board members confirmed spring break will take place March 24-30, 2024.
