Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin... Central St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 722 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Richmond, or 14 miles north of River Falls, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Hammond and Baldwin around 730 PM CDT. Woodville around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Glenwood City, Boyceville and Knapp. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Washington, northeastern Ramsey, north central Pierce and St. Croix Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stillwater, or 13 miles northeast of St. Paul, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Hudson around 710 PM CDT. Roberts around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hammond and Baldwin. This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 22. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for east central Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 520 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA BENTON KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER RENVILLE SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER DAKOTA HENNEPIN RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHIPPEWA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, RED WING, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WILLMAR.