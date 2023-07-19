At its meeting Monday, July 17, the New Richmond School Board voted to approve restructuring and increasing fees for activities, restructuring extra curricular staffing and increasing the pay scale for event workers.
Three proposals were presented by Activities Director and Assistant Principal Austin Junker.
“My ultimate objective is to get our department, which in the grand scale of the district is still relatively small, in a place where it’s stable, it’s sustainable and hopefully successful in the structure we put in place,” Junker said.
Athletics are the only extra curricular activities the district currently collects a fee for.
Junker’s first proposal divides extra curricular activities into four groups: Group A - WIAA sanctioned sports; Group B - Non-WIAA sports/academic/performance groups; Group C - clubs and organizations; and Group D - social/probationary clubs and organizations. The fees for Groups A - D will be $75, $50, $25 and free respectively. The individual maximum will be $150, family maximum $300 and waivers will be available for students in need.
Junker’s second proposal will eliminate funding for coaching positions from Fund 21 (activities account), remove stipends for nine inactive activities and apply an 18 to 1 student to coach ratio to programs to determine the amount of funds available to hire additional staff for a particular program. Twenty-two coaching positions are currently funded through Fund 21. The removal of stipends from nine inactive activities will result in a savings of $14,025 which will be used to help pay for coaching positions no longer paid for by Fund 21.
Junker’s third proposal will restructure the pay scale for event staff to: ticket takers - $17 per hour; supervision - $20 per hour; event/game staff - $23 per hour; and students - $13 per hour.
Taken together, the proposals are intended to address increasing expenses and the growing financial needs of the individual programs, create a fair and equitable fee structure for all activities and expand the financial assistance the activities department can provide to all programs.
Meal rates increasing
Updated federal reimbursement rates for the 2023-24 school year will result in a $112,443.48 loss in revenue for lunch and $7,480.66 loss in revenue for breakfast within the New Richmond school district.
In combination with a robust fund balance within the district’s Fund 50 and federal regulation requiring school districts to raise meal prices based on paid lunch equity standards, the district will be raising paid lunch and breakfast prices for the 2023-24 school year.
Existing fund balance dollars have been earmarked for necessary kitchen and service upgrades including:
Serving line “facelift” at New Richmond High School to streamline the flow of service, with the goal of decreasing wait time.
New equipment for New Richmond Middle School to advance scratch cooking opportunities.
Replacement steamer in Starr Elementary kitchen due to age.
Replacement dough press and floor mixer in New Richmond High School kitchen due to age.
Continued purchasing, training in use, and advancing menus that include local food ingredients.
Federal regulations and the updated reimbursement rate translate into a $0.10 increase for lunch for all paid status students K-12; $1.40 charge for breakfast for students K-5, bringing them back to a paid structure; and a $0.05 increase for breakfast for students 6-12.
Students who qualify for reduced price meals will continue to pay $0.00 for breakfast.
New for the school district is the elimination of the reduced category for lunch, meaning students who qualify for reduced price meals will also pay $0.00 for lunch at all levels K-12.
Adding the zero pay for lunch option will result in a revenue loss of roughly $13,000 to be covered by Fund 50.
