It was a glorious day made all the more memorable by the unveiling of a new community mural representing the collaboration between artists Taylor Berman, Cecelia Ellingboe, Heidi Melo, Breanna Ellevold and members of the community at large.
The mural was the first large-scale civic project of the Social Justice Collective, a civic initiative of the New Richmond Public Library.
More than a year in the making, the project began with a public call for local artists in April of 2021. Artists were asked to submit their ideas to illustrate New Richmond as a strong, welcoming and vibrant space.
After evaluating a wide variety of submissions, three artists were selected: Cecelia Ellingboe, Heidi Melo and Breanna Ellevold.
Art Educator, accomplished muralist and New Richmond native, Taylor Berman, was awarded the challenging task to combine the visions of all three artists into a single cohesive expression.
The search for a public canvas big enough to host the mural in public sight was answered when Larry and Amanda Mondor owners of Paperjack Mall and Bobbi and Sal Hernandez owners of Guac & Roll restaurant consented to have the mural painted on the west facing wall of the mall just east of the Kwik Trip gas station.
Inhospitable spring weather and scheduling conflicts pushed the unveiling celebration to this past weekend when community members were invited to grab a brush and help put the finishing touches on the mural at the unveiling ceremony on Sunday, May 15.
Artists Cecelia Ellingboe and Heidi Melo each shared the inspiration behind their contributions to the mural at a reception hosted by Guac ‘N Roll.
“I contributed a piece called Across the Table which has a couple images of hands that are reaching across this invisible table. In the background is this faint outline map of New Richmond. I thought about the things that inspired and encouraged community in my life and one of those things was food. I love the way that food creates a bond and a space for us to meet on common ground and exchange. I grew up in a lot of different places overseas and in the U.S. Food has always been this great bridging language for talking with different communities. So the hands in my image are reaching across this table passing plates of food and passing each other pots and pans. I thought that would be a really fun contribution,” Mello said.
The youngest artist to have her work included in the finished mural was elementary student Cecelia Ellingboe. Her art depicted a rainbow of handprints.
“I love all the colors of the world,” Cece said.
Artist Breanna Ellevold was unable to attend the celebration on Sunday. Her contribution featured large anemone flowers representing silent disabilities and the flourishing of everyone in the community regardless of who they are, where they come from or their background.
Although this particular opportunity was unique, Berman has experience organizing large mural projects in the classroom where he might have to coordinate ideas from up to 30 students on a particular mural project.
“I’ve really enjoyed this experience. It was neat to see the different perspectives represented in all the different designs that were submitted,” Berman said.
“The hand print was a big part of Cece’s design and that became a pretty symbolic part of the overall design with the hand’s sharing,” Berman explained.
From its inception, the Collective wanted the mural to not only be displayed prominently in a public place but also to be an opportunity for community members to actually participate in its creation.
“It felt right to use the hand prints given the imagery we’ve been working with so far, but it also adds all those individual identities and the symbolism of having everyone contribute to the idea together. Hopefully today we’ll get a lot of people out here to add their handprints as the final component to the mural. I think that’s pretty cool,” Bermand said.
Speaking on behalf of the Collective, Library Director Monica Lavold thanked the New Richmond Fine Arts Council and New Richmond Area Community Foundation for their generous financial support along with Manda Olson-Wolf, owner of Shoots & Stems for providing flowers for the celebration and Paperjack Plaza owners, Larry and Amanda Mondor and Guac N' Roll owners, Sal and Bobbi Hernandez for donating the public canvas.
The mural is located at 228 Paperjack Drive in New Richmond on the west-facing wall of Guac N’ Roll.
The Social Justice Collective is an initiative of the New Richmond Public Library dedicated to engaging community members through education and conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion. By using the power of stories, the group aims to broaden perspectives, defuse fears, and build trust so that our community provides a strong, vibrant, and welcoming space for current and future generations. Friday Memorial Library acknowledges its duty in promoting citizenship and literacy and believes that creating a welcoming environment is essential in sustaining a healthy and thriving community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.