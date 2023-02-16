I had a bowl of the black bean and sausage soup, and I have to say, it was mighty tasty and well worth the $20 donation to Five Loaves Food Shelf. If it were not for another assignment, I would have considered grabbing a whole loaf of bread for dipping and spending the next hour soaking up soup and buying pottery.
Last Thursday afternoon’s soup and bake sale at the New Richmond High School Commons wrapped up a week of events coordinated by the school district’s nutrition team.
47 Items were auctioned off at the Empty Bowls Soup & Bake Sale Thursday, Feb. 9. Proceeds benefited the Happy Kids Backpack Program.
Starting with a food drive on Monday, Feb. 6, followed by Hats for Hunger on the Feb. 7 and Sponsor a Family on the 8th, staff worked with students and community members to raise awareness of food insecurity while at the same time raising funds and collecting food for the District’s Happy Kids Backpack Program.
The New Richmond School District coordinates the Backpack Program through a partnership with Five Loaves Food Shelf.
Thursday’s soup sale featured numerous tables filled with pottery creations of all sizes and shapes along with a wide assortment of silent auction items available for bidding.
Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club manned the soup line in the cafeteria filling bowls with a variety of soups and bread donated by 15 local establishments to feed a steady stream of hungry and happy customers.
Proceeds from the week were still being tabulated at the time of this story but Supervisor of School Nutrition, Bobbie Guyette, reported receiving more than $10,000 in sponsorships and the purchase of 47 items through he silent auction.
“Overall we anticipate it to be a great success,” Guyette said.
