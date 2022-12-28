By any parental or grandparental standard, the Starr Elementary School first grade holiday program, Holiday ABC’s, was a smashing success.
Everyone stayed on the stage and got their waving in before the first song, the 25 soloists did a fine job with their lines, there was some premature bowing at one end of the chorus, but the piano accompaniment by Shirley Rossing was superb, there were just the right amount of Christmas accessories sprinkled throughout the students to confirm it was a holiday concert, and music teacher Heather Zappetta made sure the students stayed the stars throughout the program.
Bravo!
Aurora Lavelle, Rory Ellevold, Evan Fouks and Connor Curran showed not a sign of nerves as they delivered their lines during the Starr Elementary holiday program.
