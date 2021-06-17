CLEAR LAKE — A 17-year-old New Richmond man died after going missing in the water at Clear Lake Park, according to a news release from Clear Lake Police Department.
The name of the teen has been withheld pending notification of family. It will be released at a later date.
Clear Lake Police, Ambulance and Fire responded to a report of a subject missing in the water at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. After a search, the 17-year-old was found submerged and unresponsive. He was transported to Amery Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses said the subject was swimming with friends when he disappeared.
Clear Lake Police and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.
Amery and Apple fire departments and the Polk County Sheriff's Office also responded.
