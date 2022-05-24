New Richmond’s Senior Class of 2022 will graduate on Friday, May 27, 2022. The ceremony will take place at the High School Gymnasium at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Students participating in the graduation ceremony practice on May 26 will each receive 10 tickets. Tickets are not available to the public.
Overflow seating with large-screen video will be available in the auditorium, no tickets required.The graduation ceremony can also be viewed online at: Graduation Live Stream Link
210 Graduates are expected to receive their diplomas including ten Valedictorians and one Salutatorian.
The 2022 Class Valedictorians are Hattie Harrold, Kaisa Engstrom, Alexander Jarchow, Jacob Doehrmann, Olivia Burns, Jaclyn Andersen, Kaylin Trosen, Rhea Warner, Alanna Knutson and Carolin Fuchs.
The 2022 Class Salutatorian is Cassie Dolezal.
Each Valedictorian will be addressing their classmates.
Both Class of 2022 Foreign Exchange Students Anna Bicanova and Anna Rose will be awarded a Honorary Academic Letter & Class of Distinction.
NRHS Principal Tom Wissink noted, “We are excited and happy to be returning to our regular, pre-COVID graduation ceremony.”
Here is a brief glimpse into each of the Class of 2022 Valedictorians.
Salutatorian - Cassie Dolezal
Cassie plans to attend the University of North Dakota to study commercial aviation. She credits her parents for pushing her to be her best while allowing her the freedom to determine what kind of person she wants to be. Ms. Moberg made the biggest impact on her education.
“She made me love math even more than I already did. She showed so much care for each student and was always so appreciative. I learned a lot from her calculus classes, but I also learned about life.”
Valedictorian - Jaclyn Anderson
Jaclyn plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical college after graduation to pursue a degree in Radiography.Jaclyn credits her parents Terry and Paula and sisters Megan and Brooke with being the most influential people in her life. “I would like to thank them for always being by my side and encouraging me to push myself to be the very best version of myself.”
If stranded in the wilderness, Jaclyn would rely on a Swiss army knife and her extensive knowledge gained from watching episodes of Survivor to stay alive.
Valedictorian - Olivia Burns
Olivia is looking forward to attending her dream college Brigham Young University to major in Environmental Science and English. Olivia hopes that her sister Maria realizes that her life would be unimaginably boring without her. Mrs. Bull had the greatest impact on Olivia’s education “because she taught me how to break boundaries in both my writing and thinking. She taught her class in a way that seriously opened up my worldview.”
Valedictorian - Jacob Doehrmann
Jacob plans to attend UW-Madison to study Biochemistry. Mr. Knutson changed the trajectory of Jacob’s education when he replaced a comic book he was reading with a copy of Hatchet. “I don’t know if I would’ve found out how much I love reading novels and simply challenging my own abilities had he not gotten me hooked with that series.” If Jacob could be anyone for a day, he would choose Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Who wouldn’t want to dunk like that?!”
Valedictorian - Kaisa Engstrom
Following graduation, Kaisa plans to take an international year of language studies in Sweden before returning to the states to pursue a 4-year degree in chemistry. Kaisa credits a number of her teachers with impacting her education starting with her 5th grade teacher Mrs. Brackemyer. She influenced her with her kindness and compassion toward her students and helped Kaisa discover her love for working with children through ehr caring personality. Cookie dough ice cream satisfies her sweet tooth while burping is her pet peeve.
Valedictorian - Carolin Fuchs
Carolin is planning to attend UW-Madison and is leaning toward studying political science or psychology. Thanks go to her parents Monika and Michael and sisters Emily and Sophie for their support. “I really want them to know that I would not have made it this far without them and they all inspire me to do what I love.” Teachers that made a difference: Ms. Moberg “brilliant at teaching but she was also extremely kind and support towards me as an individual; Ms. Zauft “() encouraged me to push my boundaries not only as a writer but as a person as well.” If lost in the wilderness, Carolin would just use her compass and keep walking north until she made it to Canada.
Valedictorian - Hattie Harrold
Next year, you will be able to find Hattie in Spokane, WA, attending Gonzaga University. Hattie is grateful to her parents for the examples they set and their support but she also wanted to put in a good word for the staff and teachers’ efforts during the pandemic. “I’d also like to thank my teachers for the extra work and adapting they had to do during distance learning. And thank you to the food staff and custodians for their friendliness and hard work to keep our sch9ol running smoothly.” The advice Hattie would share with the next freshman class, “don’t worry about trying to be cool. Just be kind.”
Valedictorian - Alex Jarchow
The next stop for Alex will be the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he intends to study mathematics and physics. Longer term, Alex sees himself employed at NASA and living with his girlfriend. Alex credits Ms. Moberg, Mr. Ziller, Dr. Neumann and Mrs. Mealy for helping him learn. “They helped me discover my passion for science and mathematics, grow my voice as a singer, and determine my highest priorities going into college.” Alex’s favorite ice cream flavor is blue moon/superman and if he could try on someone else for a day it would be Ryan Reynolds.
Valedictorian - Alanna Knutson
Following graduation, Alanna is headed to the University of St. Thomas to study business. She is grateful to her folks Bill and Jamie, twin sister and grandparents for their support and encouragement. She described her NRHS experience in three words - challenged, transformed and prepared. Two teachers contributed to that impression, Mrs. Kulbitski for showing Alanna how to learn and have fun and Ms. Moberg for putting “in the time to make all students feel supported and challenged.”
Valedictorian - Kaylin Trosen
Kaylin is headed to North Dakota State University to study Biological Sciences in hopes of becoming a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon. Kaylin gives all the credit for her success in life so far to the support of her folks Chris and Nicole, her brothers and grandparents, “I could not be more thankful for the endless support that they have given to me throughout the past seventeen years.” Kaylin was grateful for the many teachers that impacted her education, “I am very thankful for all of the teachers that I have had and their lifelong impact that they have made.” Do not ask Kaylin to eat cottage cheese.
Valedictorian - Rhea Warner
Rhea plans to continue her education at the University of Minnesota-rochester to study echocardiography/radiology. Rhea credits her determination to her parents Nate and Rachel, “They taught me the importance of perseverance, resilience and to never allow myself to give up.” Mrs. Bull taught Rhea to “() become not only a more passionate writer but also a stronger thinker.” For Rhea, the most challenging part of high school was adapting to online learning during COVID … thank God for mint chocolate chip ice cream and cheese curds.
