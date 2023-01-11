New Richmond’s first baby of 2023 arrived at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Birth Center. Waylon Kelly Walker made his New Year’s debut to proud parents Mallory Kelly and Jonathan Walker of New Richmond. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 inches.
Waylon’s parents extended gratitude to Dr. Hershel Zis Weisberg and the nursing staff, describing their care at Westfields as a “great experience.”
