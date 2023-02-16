After two years of tasting wines paired with a five-course meal from the safety of home,
Westfields Hospital & Clinic Foundation’s annual fundraiser, Wineology, was back in-person live at 45th Parallel Feb. 9 and folks could not wait to raise their glasses.
170 guests paid $150 a ticket for the opportunity to support heart health services, education and technology at Westfields Hospital & Clinic.
For that $150 guests enjoyed a five-course meal catered by River Valley Catering and wines paired with each course curated by William Bernier of Saratoga Liquor.
Tuck in your napkin. Course one featured a charcuterie spread of prosciutto, hard salami, mango chutney, and assorted artisan cheeses, fruits and nuts accompanied by a French Sauvion Vouvray bottled by AOC.
Course two featured an arugula and beet salad with roasted walnuts, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette and dinner roll accompanied by California Rose bottled by Diora La Belle Fete.
Course three featured a spicy garbanzo bean and red chili curry soup accompanied by a California Petit Sirah bottled by Shannon Ridge Estate.
The main course featured grilled chicken piccata with lemon caper butter, brussel sprouts with fried prosciutto, saffron rice with mirepoix vegetable accompanied by a California Pinot Noir bottled by Diora La Petite Grace.
The dessert course featured a dark chocolate blueberry oatmeal crisp accompanied by a California Zinfandel bottled by Rombauer Vineyards.
Two second chances
Aside from being able to enjoy a marvelous meal among friends in person, no one in the room would deny the power of hearing firsthand the stories shared by Jeff Redmon and Scott Counter whose hearts had been healed and a second chance at life granted because of the skill of their doctors and care of their support teams.
Jeff Redmon got two second chances. He initially survived aortic heart disease when he underwent aortic valve replacement surgery.
“So this is what I’m really super grateful for. We have five grandchildren in this picture, each one of them has been born since I had my aortic heart disease,” Redmon said.
In 2020, in the midst of COVID-19, Redmond’s heart suffered a staph infection. Chilled and with his body starting to shut down, his wife drove him Westfields urgent care where doctors diagnosed the infection and transferred him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The staph infection had attacked his bovine aortic valve seriously damaging his heart. Redmond spent the next 28 days in the hospital battling complications from the infection.
“It was the year from hell,” Redmond said, “but I came out of it perfect.”
Redmond registered one complaint with Health Partners insisting a procedure was performed without his consent that enlarged his gratitude.
“I was in Regions for 28 days. It was COVID so I wasn’t allowed any visitors. That health team became my family. I couldn’t see their faces but I could feel their smiles in their voices, in their hands and in their loving care … I am overwhelmed with gratitude. I’m thankful every single day,” Redmond said.
His heart stopped
Scott Counter was enjoying a busy life juggling a successful career as a developer and contractor, raising two daughters and service in the Wisconsin Army National Guard when one afternoon at the age of 42, his heart stopped beating.
Counter had recently discovered he suffered from a serious heart condition which after several days in Holy Family Hospital, now Westfields, was being treated with medicine. He had just finished sharing lunch with his wife and she was about to drive him back to the shop where his car was being repaired when he again felt faint, passed out and slumped over in the car.
“She raced me to the hospital. Little did she know my heart had stopped,” Counter recalled.
Upon arriving at the hospital, she rushed in calling for help. The staff reacted immediately and a team ran to the car and began CPR while Counter was moved to the emergency room where he was revived with a defibrillator.
“I owe my life to that emergency response team. And because of them and the doctors and nurses providing me with care, I lived to see a second daughter’s birth and my girls growing up and all that life has brought me and I am grateful,” Counter said.
Counter has spent years grappling with how best to address his heart health from nutrition, to exercise, to medicine to revising expectations and accepting a less demanding approach to life.
A year ago he enrolled in a holistic cardiac rehabilitation program at Westfields. With extensive monitoring to establish a safe baseline, things began to change.
“Exercise before cardiac rehab was concerning to me. I was always wondering what limits and expectations I could accept. Cardiac rehab showed me how to establish achievable parameters and build a confidence in myself that had been lost … I’m thankful for the program and the advantage of having a cardiac rehab program close to my hometown and the wonderful staff at Westfields that made it possible,” Counter said.
It was a night of heartfelt gratitude and in the end, a record-setting night between ticket sales, auction items, raffles and fund-a-need opportunities raising more than $60,000 for heart health.
