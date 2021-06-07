NEW RICHMOND— A 77-year-old died Monday as a result from injuries sustained in a crash in St. Croix County last month, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff.
Judith Claire Olson, of New Richmond, died June 7 at Regions Hospital, according to the Ramsey County medical Examiner’s officer.
The accident occurred at 12:14 p.m. May 20 when Olson’s vehicle was struck at Highway 65 and 210th Avenue in the town of Stanton. She was traveling eastbound when she was struck by a vehicle driving by Charles R. Carlson, 44, of Cumberland.
Preliminary investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department indicates Carlson had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Olson was transported to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond before being airlifted to Regions by North Air Care.
Carlson sustained minor injuries in the crash and was not transported.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
New Richmond EM, New Richmond Police and New Richmond Fire also responded to the accident.
This is the third traffic fatality recorded by the sheriff’s office this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.