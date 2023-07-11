It is no secret the New Richmond Youth Hockey Association has been looking for ways to expand access to ice time for a number of years now. The association’s current facility, the New Richmond Sports Center, constructed in the late 1970s, is in substantial disrepair and, with a single sheet of ice and growing demand, is unable to accommodate the community’s needs.
In January, the City Council approved a request from the association to acquire 7.4 acres of land in the city’s Business & Technical Park for the purpose of constructing a new multi-purpose community facility to serve youth through seniors through health, wellness and training activities.
At their meeting Monday, July 10, the council recorded an assist when it approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the association memorializing the terms of the agreement.
Agreement highlights
Contingent on meeting specified conditions, the property will be conveyed to the association for the price of $1:
The New Richmond Youth Hockey Association has obtained all local and State approvals necessary for the construction of the facility, including but not limited to approval of a Conditional Use Permit, state-approved building plans and issuance of a local building permit.
The New Richmond Youth Hockey Association can demonstrate to the city that all necessary funds have been raised for the construction and operation of the facility.
A purchase agreement, development agreement and warranty deed are executed.
If by July 1, 2029, no appreciable progress has been made and construction has not started, the city has the option to retain ownership of the property or sell the property for an alternative use.
The city may also grant extensions for construction at its discretion.
The Memorandum of Understanding must still be approved by the The New Richmond Youth Hockey Association board of directors.
In a related motion, council members approved a bid worth $26,944 from BP Construction to repair damage to the exterior of the Sports Center caused by the heavy snow falls this past winter. The work includes repairing a broken vent pipe, gutters, downspouts, fascia and snow bars, adding additional snow retention bars and a protective cover over the heat vent. Repairs will be paid for by insurance. Additions will be paid for by insurance funds carried forward from previous insurance settlements.
Vacancy announcement
Council members will have an opportunity to exercise the policy they approved Monday night for filling vacancies in the office of mayor and alderperson following the announcement that District 4 Alderman Mike Montello expects to vacate his seat on the council effective later this week.
Montello has served the city in a wide range of roles for more than 35 years including as the current City Council President and two terms as an alderman from 1989 to 1993 and again from 2016 to present.
