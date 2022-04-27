Accolades for the New Richmond School District Nutrition Team keep rolling in.
Bobbie Guyette, supervisor of School Nutrition for the district, was recently named Director of the Year by the School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin’s board of directors.
SNA is the national organization of school nutrition professionals committed to advancing the quality of school meal programs through education and advocacy.
The Director of the Year award recognizes school nutrition directors for the contributions they have made throughout their school nutrition career.
Guyette was selected for her work at the local level in the School District of New Richmond and state level as the advocacy committee's co-chair.
“We are so proud of Ms. Guyette and her team of school nutrition superstars,” district Superintendent Patrick Olson said. “Their hard work and dedication on a daily basis does not go unnoticed. This was especially true during the pandemic.”
Olson noted that when the district was shut down due to COVID-19, Guyette and her staff were in the buildings making and packing student meals for pick up and delivery.
“When we talk about frontline workers being heros, Ms. Guyette and our school nutrition team are just that......heroes,” Olson said.
Guyette attributed her success to her nutrition team members.
“I am very honored to have received this award and really owe it to my team here in New Richmond,” Guyette said.
Nominees were judged on six categories.
Program enhancement.
Staff development.
School involvement.
School Nutrition Association Involvement ( volunteer service on state committee or state board or national committee or board).
Community involvement.
School Nutrition Association certificate or credential.
State winners automatically qualify for the regional competition and, if successful, for the national competition.
Guyette is scheduled to receive her plaque and ribbon at the association's annual conference to be held in Green Bay, June 19-22.
