Katelyn Doehrmann’s composite graphite illustration “I Remember” of her grandfather Wilfred Branter, a veteran of the Korean war, placed first in the Post 10818 competition, first at the Wisconsin VFW competition and third in the National VFW competition. With her are Kathy Berends, Bridget Haugen, Katelyn Doehrmann, Carrie Doehrmann and Gayle House. Photo Tom Lindfors