Troy Miller officially took over the helm of the New Richmond School District July 1. Monday night at the School Board meeting, he presented his plan for the first ninety days of his administration.
Miller’s energy, enthusiasm and expectations for his new opportunity were impressive. He explained to the board his plan was based on his review of the district’s existing mission, vision and core values, available statistical data pertaining to enrollment, achievement and demographics and feedback from as many stakeholders both in and outside the school district as he could manage to meet with.
Miller believes in building relationships at every level, having extraordinary staff, continuous learning, high impact actions and a healthy work life balance.
Two themes he revisited throughout his presentation were enrollment and achievement.
Obtaining a better understanding of how fast the district is growing as well as the community it serves as a priority for Miller. That growth impacts every aspect of the district’s physical, financial and human resources.
Miller is focused on equity, closing opportunity gaps and raising achievement for all students.
“I’d rather have excellence for a few years than mediocrity or below average for a long time,” Miller said.
Miller acknowledged the district has experienced some drops in achievement due in some degree to COVID-19, but he is still waiting to review some of that data. He feels there is a sense of urgency to get back on top, and he is setting the bar high, to be recognized as one of the best districts in the state and the country.
“We have an opportunity for growth here … We want to be at the top and we can get there. What I’ve seen with the strengths here with this board, only having 30% free and reduced and some of the things we can do for wrap-around services, we are set up for success. Hold me accountable. If we don’t move forward, that is on me,” Miller said.
Some of the other areas Miller plans to emphasize include building team collaboration across the system, identifying, encouraging and supporting leadership, recruiting, retaining and building the bench, consistent, transparent communication and having fun at work.
