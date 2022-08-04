St. Croix County Yellowstone Trail committee member Jacki Bradham

Emilia Reynolds, Jamie Smith and Assistant Director Madeline Page representing the Hudson Area Public Library, accepted a new acquisition from St. Croix County Yellowstone Trail committee member Jacki Bradham. The recently published 400+ page book gives state-by-state details about the historic highway from Puget Sound in the State of Washington to Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts.

 Photo provided by Jacki Bradham

The Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day committee is donating the latest book on the historic Yellowstone Trail to libraries on the Trail in St. Croix County.

Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day committee

Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day committee member Jacki Bradham with A&W Manager Morrison Mittl. The Baldwin A&W is one of the nine Yellowstone Trail Poker Run Stops along the Trail in Hudson, Roberts, Hammond and Baldwin. Get out and enjoy the Trail with the Poker Run and Sociability Drive on Saturday, Aug. 13. View history displays at the local libraries and play the Poker Run for a chance to win a $100 cash prize.

In celebration of the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day coming on Saturday, Aug. 13, copies of "A Good Road from Plymouth Rock to Puget Sound: A Modern Guide to Driving the Historic Yellowstone Trail, 1912-1930" were delivered this week. They will soon be available for borrowing from community libraries in Hudson, Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin, Woodville and River Falls, plus the University Library in River Falls. A copy of the book was also donated to the St. Croix County Historical Society for their reference library.

The publication’s authors, John and Alice Ridge from Altoona, will be at the Octagon House Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, for a book signing event. The Ridges put decades of research into the book project and it is the definitive and most complete volume of history of the Yellowstone Trail ever produced.

The book and the county Heritage Day celebrates the historic Yellowstone Trail, which was the first coast-to-coast automobile route across the northern United States. Anyone wanting to purchase their own copy of the collector book can get complete details at www.yellowstonetrail.org.

