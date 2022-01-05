New Richmond City Administrator and Utilities Manager Noah Wiedenfeld grew up with a family involved in town government. He learned the impact he could have as a member of the city of New Richmond staff. Today, he manages the day-to-day operations of the local government.

What inspired you to pursue the work you do? My grandpa and dad were both involved in town government for many years. My family’s farm is located right along the edge of the city limits, so I became very interested from a young age in balancing growth with preserving our rural heritage. I chose to pursue a career in local government because I wanted to serve others and make a positive, lasting impact in communities. My parents and agricultural roots instilled in me a passion for hard work and helping others.

Fast favorites... Noah Wiedenfeld Local restaurant: It’s tough to choose just one, but I’ll pick Vudu Street Food. Activities: Running, biking, camping, visiting state and national parks TV recommendation: Survivor Go and do recommendation: Kayak the Willow River in New Richmond from the Mill Pond to the Sather Nature Center.

How would you describe what you do? I oversee the day-to-day operations of the local government in the city of New Richmond to ensure the goals and policy directives of the mayor and City Council are implemented. I wear several different hats and work closely with all of our various city departments – airport, clerk, community development, electric, finance, fire and rescue, human resources, library, police and public works. I love what I do and enjoy going to work every day.

What do you hope to accomplish for the community? I hope the New Richmond community can continue to grow and prosper while maintaining its own unique identity and small-town feel.

What is one thing you like most about your position? The people. I get to meet and work alongside some really great people who are passionate about improving our community. New Richmond has a lot of genuine, hard-working people who come together to get things done and who support one another.

What do you find difficult? Sustaining life-work balance can be challenging at times. Local government touches so many different areas of our everyday lives – the streets and sidewalks we travel on, the parks and trails that we enjoy, the first responders who help us in times of need, the clean water we drink, the electricity we use, etc. – which means that my work is all around me.

What do you do outside of your position? I’m a member of the Rotary Club of New Richmond.