Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College will become Northwood Technical College effective Aug. 2, 2021.
Following a public process for name and mascot submissions last fall, a WITC Rebranding Leadership Task Force was created with stakeholders from inside and outside the college to narrow the naming options. The Board of Trustees then moved forward five names to student focus groups in early January. For the final selection, over 750 students and staff voted, preferring the name Northwood Technical College -- Northwood Tech, for short.
The WITC Board approved the new name Feb. 15, followed by a Wisconsin Technical College District Boards Association approval March 17.
This week the college unveiled logo and mascot designs developed with KW2, a marketing agency in Madison.
Blaze the Bear
The mascot’s name is Blaze the Bear. Blaze is short for trailblazer, giving a nod to the theme of innovation.
After the Rebranding Leadership Task Force and Student Senate narrowed the submitted mascot options to three, more than 400 students voted to choose a bear as the mascot, representing themes of grit, resilience and quality.
While the college does not have athletics, the mascot will be used at events as well as regional and national skills-based competitions, such as Business Professionals of America and Skills USA.
The college will keep its tagline "Experience. Success."
To learn more about the rebranding process, go to www.witc.edu/name-change.
Northwood Tech will continue to have campuses in New Richmond, Ashland, Rice Lake and Superior. The campuses serve more than 18,000 residents of northwestern Wisconsin each year. The college is a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.