HUDSON — Sarah Bruch is serving her first term on the Hudson Common Council. Learn more about the District 5 alderperson:
What inspired you to work on the council?
I decided to run for our council because I care deeply about making our community stronger for future generations. The past leadership has created a solid foundation and now we are positioned to move Hudson forward with a sustainability focus.
We live in a lovely spot and it is time to invest in ensuring it remains beautiful for future generations to thrive.
What do you hope to accomplish for the community?
I have a long list of hopes. Some of them include citywide composting, transitioning the city of Hudson to electric vehicles, improving our roads and public lands, enhancing our welcoming spirit, protecting our river way while also preserving our small city charm.
It's become clear that many in our community share these hopes, and having that communication with constituents has let me know that I must keep advocating for these hopes.
I've quickly learned that progress is going to take time. Nonetheless, folks can rest assured I am working on all of these areas and will continue to do so.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
That question is too difficult because we have so many crucial topics facing our city. I am unable to pick just one area. Having said that, however, all of the topics/issues that I will bring a strong voice to are connected to sustainability. So, if a one word answer is needed, it's sustainability.
What is one thing you like most about your position?
The aspect that I enjoy most about serving on our council are the people, whether we are talking about city employees, community members, or council members, I really like them all. One of the rewarding things is recognizing that we do not all agree about every issue, but we do all agree that we love our city. That's an incredible starting point that makes moving forward possible.
What do you find difficult?
I enjoy building meaningful relationships to work for change. My personal struggle is with some of the rules and laws in place (which I respect and understand) under which we operate. In some cases, I find it difficult to create working relationships with fellow council members. One of the reasons for this is that I can only have city-related conversations during our council meetings or committee meetings. I know it will come along, but it will take time.
What do you do outside of your position?
I co-own a small business in our community. My husband, Brian Burbach, and I have four sons, a daughter-in-law, and the most perfect grandson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.