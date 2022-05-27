Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor has a depth of experience in government and political operations, having previously worked on campaigns, caucuses and in the Minnesota Legislature.

All of that experience provided a smoother starting point for O’Connor when he was first elected mayor of Hudson in 2016.

The legacy of his career led him to be a bit more prepared for the unexpected.

History

While in college at the University of Notre Dame, Rich O’Connor spent time working on Hubert H. Humphrey’s Senate caucus followed by an internship in Washington, D.C., in 1973.

Though not his speech writer, O’Connor gained experience writing some of Humphrey’s speeches for the Senate floor.

O’Connor’s skill set did not go unnoticed and his work in campaigns continued when he returned to campus that fall.

This time he worked for Indiana Sen. Birch Bayh.

“They came knocking at my door and asked if I would help with their campaign,” O’Connor said.

Bayh won his election and without missing a beat, O’Connor was back on Humphrey’s reelection campaign.

Humphrey was an idol for O’Connor, who would spend plenty of time around him and working for him.

“To me he was the… quintessential representative to the people of his state.”

There was just one more campaign to work on before O’Connor started his own run: Bill Wilson, the first Black person to be elected to St. Paul City Council.

It was a pivotal moment and important work for O’Connor.

“It was eye opening,” he said. “I’ll never forget that opportunity.”

The night of Wilson’s election, O’Connor decided it was his turn. He would run for the state representative of his Minnesota district in the fall of 1980.

He won his seat. And then he won it five more times.

Mayor O'Connor's fast favorites “I’m a big fan of the river,” O’Connor said. You can hear it in his voice and see in his face the importance of the St. Croix River to the mayor of Hudson. Traveling up and down the river, learning to ski and navigate and camping on the islands just graze the surface of O’Connors fond memories. O’Connor used to take his children to the Guthrie Theatre and the Ordway when they lived in the Twin Cities. He cherishes having the Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson for all it has to offer. The High School Christmas Concert was another notable favorite of the mayor’s. “To just kick back, close your eyes, and it’s like putting on the Mormon Tabernacle choir at home on the stereo. It was unbelievable.”

O’Connor was a young member of the legislature, so naturally he befriended a mentor figure, who provided sound advice.

“A friend of mine, John Sarna, from northeast Minneapolis, told me ‘this will not last forever. Find something to get good at and become an export so that it will translate into a career for you when you get out of here,’” O’Connor said.

Being an elected official is not a lifelong career. Joining the pension commission during his time in the legislature and sitting on the committee that oversaw the commission, translated into a career when he wasn’t reelected in 1992.

O’Connor began his work in finance and financial planning, continuing his education to fill in gaps. He became certified as a financial planner and attended college for financial planning to complement his bachelor’s degree in government and international relations with an economics minor from Notre Dame.

O’Connor has worked with different financial institutions ever since, traveling far and often for many of his roles.

In 2010, he was asked to become a manager, a supervisory role he’d had in the past that involved too much time on the road, away from his family.

O’Connor and his wife, Cindy, were married in 1990. The two have three children; Jen Haase, O’Connor’s stepdaughter, Casie Cox and Richie O’Connor, all of whom now work in the financial sector.

It was receiving that offer to take on a managerial role when he decided it was time to try something else.

“I went out on my own, started my own business,” O’Connor said. “And that’s where I’m at today.”

Being mayor

“I thought my days of elected office had come to an end,” O’Connor said. “I had people that were pretty persuasive that they thought that I had the vision for Hudson.”

Some people think the mayor runs the city and some think the mayor doesn’t do anything, O’Connor explained. He said it’s somewhere in between.

A lot of work the mayor does is with the council, the department heads and administrators, but the mayor still brings legislation to the council and participates in negotiations with various parties and municipalities.

There’s no shortage of work on the desk of the mayor.

“Clearly it’s an advantage, a tremendous advantage to have that type of experience [in the legislature],” O’Connor said. “I honestly don’t see how somebody becomes mayor here without having some type of elective experience, whether it's on council or county board or somewhere else.”

Understanding parliamentary procedure, how decisions are filtered through different bodies for approval, how motions are taken and who presides over where are just a handful of the nitty gritty details that the mayor’s previous experience has helped with.

That’s not to say there isn’t still a learning curve.

The Minnesota Legislature is not the Hudson Common Council.

There are aspects that are completely different, but O’Connor felt he was able to understand the “why” behind the procedures, because of his time as a representative.

Interacting with the residents of the city and the organizations in the community to best understand what's important to them is another aspect O’Connor said he knows well.