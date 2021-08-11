HUDSON — Aldermen Paul Deziel has served on the Hudson Council since 2018. Get to know the District 3 representative:
What inspired you to work on the council?
As a person of faith, I feel called to be active in serving others and creating a better community. My interest in running for the Hudson City Council came from an invitation from a friend. Being an elected official turned out to be a natural fit for my faith and desire to serve the community.
What do you hope to accomplish for the community?
I serve on the Public Works Committee and support creating a long-term plan for improving and maintaining infrastructure focusing on roads, sewers, and sidewalks. We currently have many needs in this area and are looking for new sources of funding.
I also serve on the Park Board, making sure we are maintaining our park system for everyone to enjoy. We are working toward redoing the boat launch in Lakefront Park and adding a children’s splash pad in Weitkamp Park. I also want to make sure our city staff is supported with adequate resources to serve our community well.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Currently I’m proposing creating a Hudson Diversity Committee. A Diversity Committee will demonstrate our city’s commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive city, which will attract more tourism, boost local businesses, and qualify us for grants or other resources to improve our community.
What is one thing you like most about your position?
The two things I enjoy are listening to constituents and supporting positive change. Constituents have contacted me about a range of things including street sweeping and plowing, noise levels, development plans, public safety, traffic, etc. I enjoy listening and doing my best to serve them. Regarding positive change, it was gratifying to support the construction of our new fire station, a pavilion at Grandview Park, adapt the city’s Memorial Policy for loved ones, and help hire our City Administrator.
What do you find difficult?
The two biggest challenges are finding time and being patient. I have four young children who sometimes have a hard time understanding when I need to fulfill my responsibilities as the District 3 representative. Patience is necessary in gathering information, listening to all voices, and going through necessary processes to develop good public policy.
What do you do outside of your position?
I teach theology and do campus ministry at Hill-Murray School and serve as the youth coordinator at Guardian Angels Church in Oakdale. I enjoy supporting faith growth in youth and organizing service opportunities for them to help others.
